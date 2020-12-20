Emmerdale fans are convinced Debbie Dingle is Al Chapman’s mystery woman in the ITV soap after her Christmas return was announced.

Mechanic Debbie hasn’t been seen in the village for 18 months but fans think it’s more than a coincidence that she is returning in time for Al’s other woman to be revealed.

Is Debbie Dingle Al’s mystery woman?

Actress Charley Webb will make an explosive comeback this festive season, the soap has confirmed via a special trailer.

Debbie’s return had been kept a closely guarded secret until the trailer showed the character rowing with mum Charity Dingle.

The mother and daughter are seen clashing over Debbie’s girl Sarah, who appears to have been drawn into a dark drugs plot again.

“She is my little girl, my responsibility,” Debbie shouts at her mum.

In another scene, Sarah can be seen looking guilty as the police question the new vicar’s son Ethan over drugs found on him.

He insists the drugs aren’t his as Sarah looks on suspiciously.

In a third scene, Charity tells Sarah that the finger is being pointed at her – and it’s clear she’s in trouble.

But fans think it’s a red herring and the real reason for her return is to be with Al.

One said: “I think Al is having an affair with Debbie. How would she know he’s engaged to Priya, as she’s away in Scotland? Also, this way she could come back into the village #Emmerdale.”

What brings Debbie back to Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale’s Debbie Dingle having an affair with Al Chapman?

However, a second said: “I called Debbie being Al’s secret lover weeks ago. I really should write this show #emmerdale.”

Another added: “I’m calling it now, Al’s mistress in Emmerdale is Debbie Dingle, I bet you! #emmerdale @itvemmerdale #Emmerdale #al.”

And they are convinced they have discovered how they met – and it’s Priya’s fault.

One said: “Didn’t Al’s car have a breakdown in Scotland earlier this year and Charity told Priya she’d get Debbie to sort it in exchange for information about Kirin?

“I’d say it’s nailed on that she is his secret lover, oh the joy…”

However, another agreed: “Oh god yeah, I’d forgotten about that story! It was seemingly just a throwaway comment at the time, but yep I agree, looks confirmed now it’s gonna be Debbie.”

