Debbie Dingle will make a shock return to Emmerdale this Christmas, the soap has revealed.

ITV revealed actress Charley Webb will make an explosive comeback this festive season the soap has via a special trailer.

She has not been seen in the village for two years since fleeing after the faked death of her lover Joe Tate 18 months ago.

Debbie Dingle making festive Emmerdale return

Debbie’s return had been kept a closely guarded secret until the trailer showed the character rowing with mum Charity Dingle.

The mother and daughter are seen clashing over Debbie’s daughter Sarah, who appears to have been drawn into a dark drugs plot again.

“She is my little girl, my responsibility,” Debbie shouts at her mum.

In another scene Sarah can be seen looking guilty as the police question the new vicar’s son Ethan over drugs found on him.

He insists the drugs aren’t his as Sarah looks on suspiciously.

In a third scene Charity tells Sarah that the finger is being pointed at her – and it’s clear she’s in trouble.

But what has she done?

Debbie Dingle was last seen in Emmerdale in August 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans divided over Debbie’s return

Fans of Emmerdale are divided over Debbie’s return – with some overjoyed and some dreading it.

One said: “Debbie’s back!!!! You honestly don’t understand how excited I am! #emmerdale.”

“This is the best news ever,” said a second. “@MissCharleyWebb is in @emmerdale trailer. I am so happy Debbie is back.”

Actress Charley Webb has been on maternity leave (Credit: ITV)

Another said: “I just saw the Emmerdale trailer. So so excited for Debbie to be back and Sarah’s storyline. Loving this so far @emmerdale #EmmerdaleParty.”

However, others are less excited.

“Is Debbie really coming back?” asked one adding: “If so I’m gonna have to become a fan of The One Show because she’s about as interesting a character as a piece of mouldy cheese.”

Another added: “Debbie Dingle back, oh great. I honestly thought #emmerdale couldn’t get any worse!

“Let’s predict her story having an affair with yet another bloke no doubt!”

