Emmerdale star Emma Atkins has said “there’s no guessing what Charity is capable of” as she sets out to ruin Chas and Paddy’s wedding.

Next week Paddy is stressed as he plans his and Chas’s wedding. Meanwhile, Chas has no idea what Paddy has planned.

In upcoming scenes, Chas and Charity have an intense row when Chas tries to make her cousin see she’s neglecting her son Noah.

Will Charity ruin the wedding? (Credit: ITV)

Later Charity overhears wedding talk at the church and is left angry when she hears the team remark how grateful they are that she’s not been invited…

She feels scorned and plans to spoil other people’s happiness.

As the Dingles work hard at keeping the surprise wedding a secret from Chas, will Charity spoil all their hard work?

Chas and Charity get into an argument (Credit: ITV)

Charity hides her anger after discovering her son Ryan has received an invite to the wedding.

Full of resentment she dresses herself in funeral attire. But what does she have planned?

Emmerdale: Emma Atkins talks Charity’s plans on Christmas

When asked if Charity has it in her to ruin her cousin’s big day, Emma said: “At this point there is no guessing what Charity is capable of or what she might do to seek revenge.

“She is past the point of no return. She feels scorned and plans to spoil other people’s happiness.”

Charity has been struggling since she and Vanessa split (Credit: ITV)

When asked if this is the nail in the coffin for Charity and Chas, Emma responded: “Chas is often very forgiving of Charity’s craziness.

“She tends to give her the benefit of the doubt most of the time. But maybe after such insane behaviour, it’s one step too far for everyone close to Charity. Especially Chas.”

For Christmas week Emmerdale will air on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7pm. Christmas Eve will be an hour long special at 6.45 and Christmas Day will also be an hour long episode at 6.30 on ITV.

