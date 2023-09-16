Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ David Metcalfe’s exit and it’s all Jacob Gallagher’s fault

Emmerdale fans reckon they have worked out David Metcalfe’s upcoming exit – and it’s all his son Jacob Gallagher’s fault. Actor Matthew Wolfenden recently quit the soap and will leave in top secret scenes in the coming months.

And now fans think they have worked out how he will go after spotting crucial clues. Viewers watched this week as David obsessed over ex Victoria Sugden as she went on a date with another man.

David Metcalfe will soon leave Emmerdale but is it Jacob’s fault? (Credit: ITV)

Her date was a disaster and David revealed plans to win her back. However he wasn’t the only one who appeared interested.

Some fans think David’s son Jacob is falling for Victoria. And that could mean the pair will get together and that will push David into fleeing the village.

“I think someone has a crush on Victoria….his Dad’s ex……” one said. Another added: “It’s probably Jacob who’s texting Victoria.”

“Is Jacob after Victoria? #Emmerdale @emmerdale,” asked another. Next week Victoria makes a deadly mistake as she serves Jacob a food offering with nuts. It will leave him fighting for his life in hospital.

Emmerdale exit for David Metcalfe

But will the ordeal bring the pair together? And will Jacob risk losing his dad for love?

The theory comes after Jacob actor Joe-Warren Plant teased his character will get a new love interest. He said: “I think there’s possibly going to be a romance on the cards.

“It’s been a while since he’s had a girlfriend so it’s due. He’ll be sticking with his university work and wants to become that doctor, so he’s focusing on that. He’s just trying to enjoy life, he’s been cooped up for too long playing video games so he’s going to get out and explore some relationships.”

Emmerdale fans reckon Jacob is developing feelings for Victoria despite the trouble that would cause dad David (Credit: ITV)

And actor Matthew revealed that Victoria’s behaviour is central to why David leaves the village. Speaking about his exit on This Morning, he said: “It feels like the right time.

“The door’s left open, they’re not killing me off, I’ve been promised. I’m allowed to tell you that. So who knows, I might be back, we will see.”

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria’s mistake leaves Jacob dead?

Matthew added: “There is a resolution of sorts, I can’t give too much away. Victoria is the reason why he leaves the village. Put it that way.”

He added: “I met my wife [Charley Webb] on the show, we’ve had three kids. Not only has it given me 18 years of an amazing job, it’s given me family. So to leave it, it’s been a big, big part of my life.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

