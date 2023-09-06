Matthew Wolfenden breaks down in tears as he reveals how David will leave Emmerdale amid speculation he’s set to die

Emmerdale and David Metcalfe star Matthew Wolfenden has broken down in tears on television today (Wednesday, September 6).

Speaking about David’s upcoming Emmerdale exit, Matthew shared how David will leave the soap as he got emotional by the reveal.

But, how is David leaving Emmerdale? Is he set to meet a grisly end as Matthew bows out of the soap?

David is set to depart the Dales (Credit: Emmerdale YouTube)

Emmerdale: David Metcalfe to leave Emmerdale

It was recently reported that Matthew Wolfenden would be exiting Emmerdale and leaving the role of David Metcalfe after seventeen years.

A source told The Sun: “Matthew has had an amazing time on the soap, but feels ready for a change. He hasn’t been getting any gritty storylines recently so wants to see what else is out there.

“He’s a fan favourite so will get a lot of support in whatever he decides to do next. Matthew is very excited about the opportunities available.

“He’s only just announced he is leaving so scriptwriters are working out his on-screen exit. It’s possible David could be killed off.”

Now, Matthew has become emotional on This Morning as he revealed more about David’s exit from the soap.

Matthew revealed all (Credit: ITV)

Matthew Wolfenden reveals how David will leave soap

On today’s episode of This Morning, Matthew got all teary-eyed when watching clips back of his Emmerdale career that started all the way back in 2006.

He then revealed how David would be leaving the soap, sharing: “The door’s left open, they’re not killing me off, I’ve been promised.”

He then teased: “Who knows, I might be back but we’ll see.” However, the tears just kept on coming as he spoke about leaving his Emmerdale family behind.

Being handed some tissues, Matthew said: “I’ve met my wife on the show, we’ve had three kids. So not only has it given me eighteen years of an amazing job, it’s given me a family.”

Opening up more on what drives David to leave the village, Matthew hinted: “Victoria is the reason why he leaves the village.”

But, how will she play a part in his departure? And, will David return in the future?

Meanwhile, Matthew also confessed his next move: he’s playing Buddy the Elf in a West End production of Elf! this Christmas.

