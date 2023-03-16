Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ Caleb’s dark secret as they connect him to another villager

Caleb Miligan has created many questions amongst Emmerdale fans since his arrival in the village last year.

It seems that viewers have connected the mysterious character to almost everyone in the village by now.

However, now, Emmerdale fans believe that they’ve ‘worked out’ Caleb’s dark secret.

Leyla opened up to Caleb (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Caleb supported Leyla

Earlier this week, Leyla sobbed in the graveyard after receiving some threatening messages from Callum.

Callum had threatened to kill Suzy and finish her off for good after hitting her on the head.

Caleb spotted Leyla and sat down on the bench with her.

Leyla opened up to him about how she had put her family in danger.

Callum wanted to kill her and her loved ones.

Caleb was shocked by this revelation and went back to Leyla’s house to chat to her more.

He then gave her some advice, after hearing that the police weren’t taking action.

Caleb told Leyla to not let Callum win and fight back.

If she needed him for anything, she could call him.

Leyla later took Caleb’s advice and met up with Callum but her plan backfired when Callum kidnapped her.

Fans think that Caleb is connected to Callum (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans think that Caleb is connected to Callum

Emmerdale fans think that Caleb is connected to Callum after seeing Caleb randomly approach Leyla and give her some advice.

His dark secret may involve the drug dealer.

Callum mentioned to Leyla that his boss hadn’t turned up – could Caleb be Callum’s boss?

One viewer tweeted: “I don’t know why but does anyone else think Callum’s boss is Caleb?”

I don’t know why but anyone else think Callum’s boss is Caleb? #Emmerdale — Vicky 💙 (@deadstar37) March 15, 2023

I’m wondering if Caleb is the boss of Callum? “He’s not to be messed with” Caleb can be very sneaky. Just my opinion #Emmerdale — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) March 15, 2023

Just a thought is Caleb involved with Callum is that why he’s suddenly giving leyla advice & whatever😏 or Alex? #Emmerdale — Leah Allen (@leahallen77) March 14, 2023

Another fan commented: “I’m wondering if Caleb is the boss of Callum? ‘He’s not to be messed with.’ Caleb is very sneaky. Just my opinion.”

A third viewer wondered: “Just a thought, is Caleb involved with Callum? Is that why he’s suddenly giving Leyla advice and whatever, or Alex?”

Do you agree?

Could Caleb know Callum? (Credit: ITV)

Could Caleb be working with Callum?

Caleb giving Leyla some advice was rather random.

Viewers know that Caleb is hiding a dark secret, having conversations with a mystery person on the phone.

But, could Caleb be working with Callum?

Could he be Callum’s boss?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Is Caleb working with Callum? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!