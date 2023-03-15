In Emmerdale last night, Caleb Miligan revealed his true nature during a conversation with Leyla Cavanagh.

As he advised stricken Leyla on how to deal with drug dealer Callum, he exposed himself and his dark side.

But what does it mean?

Caleb had some choice words of advice for Leyla (Credit: ITV)

Caleb hints at his dark side in Emmerdale

It’s long been hinted Caleb is not all that he seems.

Viewers know he is playing both brother Cain and business partner Kim.

But to what end remains to be seen.

However, last night Caleb was seen counselling Leyla over her problem and he gave a glimpse into who he really is.

Caleb saw Leyla crying in the graveyard on Tuesday March 14.

When she revealed her former dealer was threatening her and had put Suzy in hospital, Caleb told her she needed to take back control.

He took her for a coffee and explained how he usually deals with people who have crossed him.

“When someone’s messed with me, when they’ve crossed the line – that’s it.

“I don’t turn my eye off, not for a second. It might take months, it might take years, but I always get there in the end,” he told her.

Sounds pretty intimidating to us!

Caleb has made his presence felt since his arrival in the village (Credit: ITV)

Who is Caleb in Emmerdale?

It’s not the first time Caleb has made a dark threat.

Earlier this year he told brother Cain he wouldn’t go down if he happened to lose his temper and hurt him.

But just what is he plotting?

We’ve heard secret phone calls talking about reeling Cain in and we’ve seen him get his feet firmly under the table at Home Farm.

Fan theories have suggested all sorts from stealing Moira to Caleb being an undercover police officer.

Show boss Jane Hudson revealed on Loose Women recently: “I can tell you he’s not an undercover cop.

“Coronation Street recently did that story brilliantly with Spider so we’re not going to copy it.”

Jane kept her mouth tight-lipped as to Caleb’s secret but it looks like viewers have been barking up the wrong tree with their guesses so far.

Jane confessed: “There is a secret about Caleb and viewers have not guessed it.”

Meanwhile on This Morning last week, soap insider Sharon Marshall said of Caleb’s secret: “It’s a good one.”

Caleb’s advice led to Leyla being kidnapped! (Credit: ITV)

Caleb and Leyla

With Caleb helping Leyla out last night, it seems sparks could be flying between them.

Leyla actress Roxy Shahidi recently told Metro.co.uk: “I think there’s a spark for Leyla with any potential suitor ever, so I’m going to say yes.”

But is she putting herself in danger?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!