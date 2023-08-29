Emmerdale’s Super Soap Week episodes always deliver big stunts and dramatic storylines with this year set to be no different.

Recently, it has been reported that a big car accident involving Mack, Charity and Chloe will air.

Now, Emmerdale fans have ‘worked out’ a huge baby Reuben twist as Chloe faces death.

A huge car accident looks set to happen (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack, Chloe and Charity’s lives at risk

The Sun recently released images that revealed dramatic scenes that are reportedly set to feature Mack, Charity and Chloe.

The new images see Emma Atkins, Lawrence Robb and Jessie Elland all filming scenes together.

A car is then seen plummeting off a clifftop in a potentially fatal outcome that could provide a dramatic end to the current love triangle.

A source told The Sun: “These are certainly all-action scenes. “Charity is hellbent on getting revenge on Mackenzie after he chose to stay with Chloe.

They then added: “But viewers will have to wait to see who survives.”

Fans reckon that Mack and Charity will raise Reuben together (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict Charity to raise Reuben as Chloe dies

A new Emmerdale fan theory made by multiple fans predicts that Chloe will die or be seriously injured in the car accident.

Charity and Mack will then get back together as Charity raises Reuben as her own.

One fan wrote: “Chloe dying is literally gonna be some plot device for Charity to raise Reuben as her own and I hate it for both characters.”

Another viewer suggested: “Doesn’t look good for Chloe. Yet another total predictable storyline and why? All so Charity and Mack can reunite yet again, maybe raising Reuben together. Although Amy’ll have one or two things to say about that especially if Chloe dies cos of something they did. So cruel.”

A third person added: “Or maybe Chloe will survive but with a serious brain injury, so Mack and Charity will have to co-parent both Reuben and Chloe….. Now! Where have we heard that one before?!”

Will Chloe die? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chloe to die in car accident?

One way for a soap to end a love triangle is to kill one person off. A car accident seems the perfect opportunity to do this.

But, will Chloe end up killed? Will Charity get back with Mack and raise Reuben as her own?

