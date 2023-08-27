Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe killed in cliffhanger car crash during Super Soap Week?

Wow, you soap viewers are a smart bunch – yesterday we ran an Emmerdale fan theory on Mack, Charity and Chloe.

And today, brand new spoilers – complete with pictures – appear to come pretty damn close!

Emmerdale has focused heavily on the Chloe, Mack and Charity love triangle (Credit: ITV)

The theory – shared on Reddit – speculated that Mack would find himself in a life-and-death stunt where he is forced to choose between saving the life of either Chloe or Charity.

Chloe ends up dying and Mack tries to win back Charity, who by this point has fallen for Dr Liam.

Well, it seems Chloe actually is going to end up either dying, or left in a terrible state – after a dramatic clifftop car crash as Mack and Charity watch on in horror.

Emmerdale’s Super Soap Week

The scenes are set to air during October’s legendary Super Soap Week.

The Sun has obtained behind the scenes pictures of Lawrence Robb, Emma Atkins and Jessie Elland shooting the shocking moments.

“These are certainly all-action scenes,” a source told the tabloid. “Charity is hellbent on getting revenge on Mackenzie after he chose to stay with Chloe.

“But viewers will have to wait to see who survives.”

Will Chloe manage to survive the crash in Emmerdale this October? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Lawrence Robb’s secret 5-year romance with fellow actress

And here’s where we come back to that Emmerdale fan theory… Chloe WILL die. Mack will be left holding the baby and begs Charity to come back to him and help him raise Reuben.

But Charity has actually fallen in love with Liam, setting the scene for a brand new and almightily messy love triangle.

How much of this will actually happen remains to be seen till October or when more Emmerdale spoilers are released. Bring it on!

