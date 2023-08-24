It was announced today (Thursday, August 23), that Emmerdale will soon air a rape storyline for Lydia Dingle.

Her old friend from the children’s home, Craig, will soon sexually assault her in scenes that will air in early September.

Hearing this news, Emmerdale fans are now unhappy with the announcement.

Craig rapes Lydia (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Lydia Dingle to be a victim of rape

A new Emmerdale announcement has revealed that old friend Craig will rape Lydia Dingle.

Craig recently turned up at the Hide and reconnected with Lydia. Lydia then told him that they had a son together, Toby, who had died at birth.

In scenes that will air in early September, this friendship will turn sinister as Craig sexually assaults Lydia.

In the aftermath of the assault, Lydia will keep the rape to herself, debating whether to tell the police.

Her family will become increasingly worried about her as she bottles up what happened to her.

Fans are unhappy with the storyline (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans unhappy with soap over Lydia storyline

Emmerdale fans are now unhappy with the soap following Lydia’s storyline announcement. They have noted that the storyline has been done many times before.

They’re sick of the ‘doom and gloom’ and want a happy storyline for a change.

One fan commented: “Shame they just can’t let the characters have some happiness for a change. Lots of doom and gloom, lets have some fun and laughs for a change.”

Another viewer agreed and wrote: “I appreciate these issues can’t just be swept under the carpet but do feel that ATM only bad things happen in Soapland. This storyline has recently been on Corrie and I just feel we need some nice, happy stories for once.”

A third fan exclaimed: “Aww come on Emmerdale get a grip, there’s enough doom and gloom as it is and that’s all that’s happening in Emmerdale lately, a happy story would be nice for a change!!!!!!!!”

Another person added: “Have the writers lost the plot? They seem to recycle the storylines over and over.”

Lydia’s life will be changed forever (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: The aftermath of the rape

As she continues to bottle up what happened to her, Lydia’s behaviour will start to worry her family.

Speaking about the aftermath of the rape, Emmerdale Producer Laura Shaw explained: “As we head towards Christmas, we will see Sam and Lydia’s marriage really tested as secrets are exposed and lives irrevocably changed forever.”

For more information and support, viewers can visit Rape Crisis’ website – www.rapecrisis.org.uk. You can also call their 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222 or chat to them online 247sexualabusesupport.org.uk.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

