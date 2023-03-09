Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Victoria’s rape flashback horror on night out

Emmerdale spoilers tonight have revealed that Victoria is hit with a flashback to her rape while out on a night out with a potential new suitor.

As they grow closer, Victoria suffers a panic attack.

Can she recover from her experience?

In other Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Jai tries to comfort Laurel as she worries about Colin, Marshall and Arthur.

Meanwhile, Leyla makes a potentially terrible mistake while on a night out.

Elsewhere, Marlon confides in Nate and Jimmy.

Out together at a bar, Vinny and Belle hit it off.

And Amy is left feeling sorry for herself, while Ethan is irritated by recent developments.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Horrifying memories come back to bite Victoria as she enjoys a night out (Credit: ITV)

Victoria’s past comes back to haunt her

While on a night out, Victoria wants to set Ethan up with a new man.

However, she soon realises that the prospective man – named Sean – is actually into her.

She begins to let her guard down around him.

But when Sean suggests that they share a taxi home, Victoria suffers a panic attack – struggling with flashbacks to what happened with Lee.

As memories kick in, Victoria suffers a panic attack (Credit: ITV)

Laurel sets out to help Marshall

Laurel feels bad for calling Colin and potentially making the situation with Marshall worse.

While Jai tries to comfort her, Arthur tells them that the situation between Marshall and his dad has gotten really bad.

Determined to do the right thing, Laurel heads out.

Can she help Marshall?

Has Leyla gotten herself in trouble by confronting dangerous Callum? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Leyla puts herself in danger

Leyla is worried that a night out might increase her temptation to relapse.

However, Suzy reassures her, convincing Leyla to come out and bury her fears.

But, in the club, Leyla’s mood darkens when she spots drug dealer Callum.

While Suzy convinces her to be smart about her next move, Leyla begins to record Callum mid drug deal.

He’s handcuffed and taken away by the police.

Approaching to gloat, Leyla reveals that she was the one who caught him.

But Suzy fears that Leyla has made a terrible mistake.

Will her actions put Leyla in danger?

How will Callum react to Leyla getting him in trouble with the police? (Credit: ITV)

Marlon confides in Nate and Jimmy

Marlon feels powerless when he can’t get through to Paddy.

He tells Nate and Jimmy that he’s worried he’ll never be able to reach Paddy.

Chas tells him that women are better at dealing with their emotions because men never speak to their friends.

Jimmy admits that the community of the pub is his version of therapy.

Can Marlon get his best friend to open up?

Belle and Vinny have fun on a night out (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Vinny and Belle hit it off

Vinny realises that he’s been using Liv’s death as an excuse to not get on with his life.

He agrees to go on a night out, at which Belle is pleased.

At the bar, Vinny shows off his dance moves to Belle.

The pair have a great night together.

Amy feels left behind

Meanwhile, Amy is all alone in her glittery outfit.

Looking glam, but with no-one to share the moment with, she is left feeling sorry for herself.

Soon, she comes to a decision and heads off – a look of steely determination in her eye…

Ethan disapproves of Alex and Naomi

Ethan’s hackles rise on seeing Alex with his sister Naomi.

But, what will he do?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

