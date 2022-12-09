Arthur looking annoyed and crying in Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ what’s troubling Arthur after emotional scenes

Have viewers cracked the truth behind Arthur's strange behaviour?

By Joel Harley
| Updated:

Fans of Emmerdale think that they have worked out what has been troubling Arthur, following a series of emotional scenes on the show.

In tonight’s episode (Friday December 9th) viewers saw Arthur was clearly struggling with his emotions.

He was acting strangely around pal April, and later broke down at his father’s graveside.

April and Arthur talk in the cafe Emmerdale
April’s crush on Arthur has caused some tension in their friendship (Credit: ITV)

What is wrong with Arthur on Emmerdale?

In tonight’s episode, Arthur Thomas appeared to be visibly uncomfortable as he talked with April.

He recently learned that April has a crush on him but told her that he only liked her as a friend, leaving her heartbroken.

Since then, he has been acting strangely around April – appearing nervous and overly quiet whenever she tries to speak to him.

Tonight’s episode saw him walk out on another conversation with April, leaving her confused.

Later, Nicola noticed him looking worried, she offered to speak to him. But as Arthur was about to open up, they were distracted.

He was later mocked by Noah over his friendship with April.

Despite Marcus trying to stick up for Arthur, he became visibly upset and went to his dad’s grave.

As he stood in front of Ashley’s grave, he began crying.

Arthur broke down in tears at Ashley’s grave (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans share theories

Commenting on Twitter, Emmerdale fans theorised as to Arthur’s scenes on the show.

Many viewers think that Arthur could secretly be questioning his sexuality.

“Could Arthur be struggling with his sexuality?” asked one fan of the show.

“It’s pretty clear that Arthur is gay,” said another.

“I’m wondering if Arthur is trying to avoid April because he’s gay,” theorised another viewer.

Will Arthur open up to someone about what’s bothering him?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale - Arthur and Archie's Story So Far

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Did you watch tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Alfie Clarke April Windsor Arthur Thomas Emmerdale

Trending Articles

Danniella Westbrook smiles for the camera
Danniella Westbrook thanks hospital for ‘saving her life’ after being ‘hours away from cardiac arrest’
Holly Willoughby on This Morning today, Meghan Markle on Netflix
Holly Willoughby defends royals as she hits out after Meghan’s claims about William and Kate
Coronation Street's Daisy is looking worried, and in a bubble, Daniel is looking serious
Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy heads to hospital – but will Daniel be with her?
Hamza Yassin and Molly Rainford smiling in Strictly tour pics
Strictly tour 2023: Hamza Yassin and Molly Rainford join line-up
James Martin smiling and Phillip Schofield winces on This Morning today
James Martin issues apology to This Morning viewers as he’s left in ‘pain’ ahead of operation
Paul O'Grady speaking on This Morning
Paul O’Grady fans left heartbroken as he shares emotional message