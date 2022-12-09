Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ what’s troubling Arthur after emotional scenes

Fans of Emmerdale think that they have worked out what has been troubling Arthur, following a series of emotional scenes on the show.

In tonight’s episode (Friday December 9th) viewers saw Arthur was clearly struggling with his emotions.

He was acting strangely around pal April, and later broke down at his father’s graveside.

April’s crush on Arthur has caused some tension in their friendship (Credit: ITV)

What is wrong with Arthur on Emmerdale?

In tonight’s episode, Arthur Thomas appeared to be visibly uncomfortable as he talked with April.

He recently learned that April has a crush on him but told her that he only liked her as a friend, leaving her heartbroken.

Since then, he has been acting strangely around April – appearing nervous and overly quiet whenever she tries to speak to him.

Tonight’s episode saw him walk out on another conversation with April, leaving her confused.

Later, Nicola noticed him looking worried, she offered to speak to him. But as Arthur was about to open up, they were distracted.

He was later mocked by Noah over his friendship with April.

Despite Marcus trying to stick up for Arthur, he became visibly upset and went to his dad’s grave.

As he stood in front of Ashley’s grave, he began crying.

Arthur broke down in tears at Ashley’s grave (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans share theories

Commenting on Twitter, Emmerdale fans theorised as to Arthur’s scenes on the show.

Many viewers think that Arthur could secretly be questioning his sexuality.

“Could Arthur be struggling with his sexuality?” asked one fan of the show.

“It’s pretty clear that Arthur is gay,” said another.

It’s pretty clear that Arthur is gay #emmerdale — Northern GOONER (@Shakytucker) December 6, 2022

“I’m wondering if Arthur is trying to avoid April because he’s gay,” theorised another viewer.

Will Arthur open up to someone about what’s bothering him?

