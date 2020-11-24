Emmerdale fans think they’ve figured out what Al Chapman’s big secret is.

In last night’s episode of the ITV soap (Monday, November 23) Priya had organised a surprise birthday celebration for her boyfriend Al. But a spanner was thrown in the works when she got a call about a hotel booking she knew nothing about.

Priya realised Al had booked a hotel miles away for the same night. Assuming he had booked it for the both of them as a surprise, she asked Al’s son Ellis to get him to cancel the reservation.

Priya told Al that she would like to get married one day (Credit: ITV)

But as Ellis spoke to his dad about cancelling the booking, Al was acting strangely.

Later, at his birthday celebrations, Priya mentioned that she would like to get married one day. But Al looked rattled and told her he wasn’t looking to rush into getting married again.

However viewers think that Al is hiding a big secret – he has a secret family.

Has Al have another family? Like wife and children? #Emmerdale — ♥︎ 𝕊 𝕚 𝕟 𝕖 𝕒 𝕕 ♥︎ (@KWMadhead94) November 23, 2020

I still say al has a secret family #Emmerdale — jodie (@VanityBallum) November 23, 2020

So does Al have a secret family and are they this new family coming to the show? #Emmerdale — Lee Meyer (@leemeyer26) November 23, 2020

This Christmas…. 🎁🎄🎅🏼

• Chas & Paddy wedding?

• Charity is demonstrating Moira from last year?

• Al has a big secret (He has a family?)

• Kim Tates big return?

• Mandy finds out about Paul’s addiction? #Emmerdale 💚 — Emmerdale News (@News4Emmerdale) November 24, 2020

Emmerdale: What’s next for Al and Priya?

Priya tells Al what marriage means to her. But he goes beyond her expectations when he gets down on one knee and proposes to her.

Later Al takes a private phone call, who is he talking to?

Al proposes to Priya (Credit: ITV)

Ellis suggests to Al he should sweep Priya off her feet with a proper proposal. In light of Ellis’s suggestion Al sorts out a picnic and gets Priya a ring.

Has Al got another family? Like wife and children?

Meanwhile Billy wonders how long it will be before Al breaks Priya’s heart. However Priya is in full wedding planner mode.

Ellis suggests Al sweeps Priya off her feet (Credit: ITV)

Later, Al tells Priya he has to go away for a few days on a work trip. Is he telling the truth?

