Emmerdale viewers are disgusted with ‘evil’ Gabby Thomas as she allowed Leyla to think Liam had taken advantage of her in last night’s episode (Monday, November 24).

In the scenes, Leyla could see Liam and Gabby were acting strange around each other.

But what Leyla doesn’t know is Gabby is the one who sent Meena flowers in Liam’s name. After Liam found out, he agreed not to tell Leyla, on the condition Gabby kept her distance from his girlfriend.

Leyla noticed Gabby and Liam acting strangely. But she doesn’t know Gabby set Liam up (Credit: ITV)

Leyla expressed her concerns to Priya. But later, she overheard Liam and Gabby arguing and confronted them.

Immediately Leyla thought Liam had been sleeping with the teenager. The wedding planner demanded to speak with Gabby alone.

She asked Gabby if Liam had taken advantage of her. But not wanting to tell Leyla the truth, she said; “I’m sorry. He just wouldn’t leave me alone. And I just went along with it. I don’t know why.”

Liam begged Gabby to tell the truth. But she didn’t say anything (Credit: ITV)

Soon Liam came back into Leyla’s office. He begged Gabby to be honest. However Leyla didn’t believe the doctor.

Emmerdale viewers were disgusted with Gabby, calling her ‘evil’ for allowing Leyla to think Liam had taken advantage of her.

Gabby is an evil girl. That is all. #Emmerdale — tvtalkzone🇬🇧🇯🇲🇧🇧 (@tvtalkzone) November 23, 2020

Gabby made me so angry tonight. Sadly there are many girls like her out there destroying lives and then they become vile women. Please don’t be a friend of a Gabby. You can’t change them #Emmerdale @emmerdale — Linda (@buddiespal) November 23, 2020

How low can gabby go #Emmerdale — pete leo (@homebrew19721) November 23, 2020

Ohhhh mmyyyy life!! 😱 #emmerdale is Gabby REALLY going to let Leyla believe Liam made sexual advances towards her, or WORSE!!?? I hope this doesn't go too far before the truth comes out… — 💫🦂🇯🇲Marsh🇯🇲🦂💫 (@Marshmc26) November 23, 2020

Nah Gabby is a devil. But Liam should have told Leyla what she did ages ago #emmerdale — Liam🇻🇨🇯🇲 (@liam_l96) November 23, 2020

Gabby is disgusting #Emmerdale — Irma Grace (@IrmaGrace26) November 23, 2020

Gabby saying she slept with Liam. Now that is manipulative. #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) November 23, 2020

Emmerdale: What’s next for Gabby, Liam and Leyla?

Whilst it’s unknown if Gabby will tell the truth, Liam actor Jonny McPherson has hinted Liam and Leyla’s relationship won’t survive.

It is unknown what will happen next. But Jonny has hinted Liam and Leyla’s relationship is in danger (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about whether Liam can forgive Leyla, he said: “To think that of somebody you apparently love… it goes beyond [Liam] being angry or frustrated. He’s absolutely devastated.

He added: “To jump to a conclusion as quickly as she does, that’s going to be tough to get over, but I think the fundamental feeling of not being trusted.

“It’s a terrible thing to accuse somebody of, so it’s very difficult to come back from.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV. There’s an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

