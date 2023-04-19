In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday April 18, 2023), Moira and Charity ended up having a fight in the barn.

Moira lost Charity and Mack’s wedding rings, making Charity rummage through piles of hay in the hope of finding them. She also accused her sister-in-law-to-be of sabotaging her big day.

Now, Emmerdale fans think that Charity should be marrying Moira instead of Mack after seeing them bicker like a married couple.

Moira and Charity fought it out (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Moira and Charity had a fight

Last night, Charity and Moira fought after Charity thought that her wedding gift for Mack was much better than Moira’s slideshow.

Later on, Charity went to the barn to apologise for overreacting. However, Charity’s attempt at peace-making didn’t last long as she soon ripped in to Moira once more.

Moira suggested that Charity should come to her and get her advice anytime she wants to get anything for Mack in the future as Moira knows him best.

Charity then reminded Moira that she abandoned Mack when he was six and therefore no amount of baby pictures would be able to make up for that.

Moira then launched herself at Charity, telling her than she was ‘so cheeky’ for bringing up her past. Soon enough, the pair were fighting with each other in the hay.

However, Moira then panicked when she realised that she had lost the wedding rings in the hay, leaving Charity to rummage through whilst Moira scarpered.

Fans think that Moira is a better match for Charity (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans think that Charity should marry Moira

Emmerdale fans have loved Charity and Moira’s fight scenes, thinking that they bicker like a married couple. Now they think that Charity should be marrying Moira rather than Mack, suggesting that the pair would be a better match for each other.

One fan wrote: “Moira and Charity make a better couple then Mack and Charity.”

Another added: “Could there be a parallel universe where Charity and Moira are the ones getting married?”

Could there be a parallel universe where Charity and Moira are the ones getting married. #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/6GkiyE9V6A — My6percent (@My6Percent) April 18, 2023

Charity and Moira should marry each other instead because their love-hate relationship is always very entertaining and like a REAL marriage 😅 who’s gonna tell Cain tho 👀 #Emmerdale — Twelly Watcher (@TwellyWatcher) April 18, 2023

Charity & Moira bonding, is cute #Emmerdale — Wini's World (@Winis_World) April 18, 2023

A third Emmerdale fan tweeted: “Charity and Moira should marry each other instead because their love-hate relationship is always very entertaining and like a REAL marriage. Who’s gonna tell Cain though?”

A fourth and final viewer was in agreement with the others fan and noted, “Charity and Moira bonding is cute.”

Charity and Mack get arrested (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Charity marry Mack?

Tonight (Wednesday April 19, 2023), Charity and Mack get arrested after the A-Team Van they are in is revealed to have been part of a robbery.

PC Swirling has no choice but to arrest them, leaving them in their cells on their wedding day. With the couple locked up, Charity panics that Moira has set them up in a bid to stop the wedding.

Charity and Mack try to do everything to make it to their wedding on time. But, will they end up getting married?

