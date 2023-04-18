Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Moira sabotages Charity and Mackenzie’s wedding day?

Our Emmerdale spoilers tonight have revealed that Charity and Mackenzie’s wedding plans are thrown into chaos when the bride-to-be gets into another altercation with Moira. But, as the rings are lost, is Moira trying to sabotage Charity and Mack’s big day?

Elsewhere, Samson attempts to try to apologise to Amelia, and Bernice strips off for her menopause group… and an uninvited teenage audience.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

A fight soon breaks out between the old rivals (Credit: ITV)

Moira spoils Charity’s wedding plans

As they prepare for the wedding, Moira shows Charity a slideshow of pictures of young Mackenzie. When Charity spots a reference to the A-Team, she hits upon an idea.

But the pair soon start fighting again, and Charity pushes Moira into a haystack. Losing the rings in the scuffle, Moira starts scrambling about in the hay.

As Charity’s paranoia gets the better of her, she accuses Moira of deliberately trying to sabotage the wedding. Are there any truth to Charity’s accusations? And can Moira find the rings?

Moira’s lost the rings… but did she do it on purpose? (Credit: ITV)

Samson tries to make amends

Samson tries to apologise to Amelia for his recent behaviour. But, tired and hurt, Amelia doesn’t have the energy or inclination to hear him out.

Can Samson explain himself? And will Amelia even listen?

Bernice attempts to spice things up for the menopause group (Credit: ITV)

Bernice strips off

As the menopause group gather at the cafe, Bernice explains that she’s arranged a life-drawing lesson. As the shocked attendees ready their easels, an uninvited audience gathers outside. Having heard everything, Heath and Elliot are excited by the prospect of a young, naked model.

But when the life model calls in sick, Bernice senses an opportunity. Shedding her clothes, she poses for the group.

Meanwhile, outside the cafe, Elliot gently pushes the cafe door open and pokes his phone through the gap. With Bernice starkers, Elliot takes a sneaky photo. His and Heath’s faces drop when they realise that the model is actually Bernice. But will the boys be caught out?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!