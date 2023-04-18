Moira looks angry on Emmerdale; inset, Charity looks horrified (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Moira sabotages Charity and Mackenzie’s wedding day?

Old habits die hard for Moira and Charity

By Joel Harley

Our Emmerdale spoilers tonight have revealed that Charity and Mackenzie’s wedding plans are thrown into chaos when the bride-to-be gets into another altercation with Moira. But, as the rings are lost, is Moira trying to sabotage Charity and Mack’s big day?

Elsewhere, Samson attempts to try to apologise to Amelia, and Bernice strips off for her menopause group… and an uninvited teenage audience.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Charity and Moira argue on Emmerdale
A fight soon breaks out between the old rivals (Credit: ITV)

Moira spoils Charity’s wedding plans

As they prepare for the wedding, Moira shows Charity a slideshow of pictures of young Mackenzie. When Charity spots a reference to the A-Team, she hits upon an idea.

But the pair soon start fighting again, and Charity pushes Moira into a haystack. Losing the rings in the scuffle, Moira starts scrambling about in the hay.

As Charity’s paranoia gets the better of her, she accuses Moira of deliberately trying to sabotage the wedding. Are there any truth to Charity’s accusations? And can Moira find the rings?

Moira scrambles about in a haystack as Charity looks on, angry, in Emmerdale
Moira’s lost the rings… but did she do it on purpose? (Credit: ITV)

Samson tries to make amends

Samson tries to apologise to Amelia for his recent behaviour. But, tired and hurt, Amelia doesn’t have the energy or inclination to hear him out.

Can Samson explain himself? And will Amelia even listen?

Bernice, back turned to the camera, bares her naked body to the Menopause Group on Emmerdale - Nicola and Rhona look on, shocked
Bernice attempts to spice things up for the menopause group (Credit: ITV)

Bernice strips off

As the menopause group gather at the cafe, Bernice explains that she’s arranged a life-drawing lesson. As the shocked attendees ready their easels, an uninvited audience gathers outside. Having heard everything, Heath and Elliot are excited by the prospect of a young, naked model.

But when the life model calls in sick, Bernice senses an opportunity. Shedding her clothes, she poses for the group.

Meanwhile, outside the cafe, Elliot gently pushes the cafe door open and pokes his phone through the gap. With Bernice starkers, Elliot takes a sneaky photo. His and Heath’s faces drop when they realise that the model is actually Bernice. But will the boys be caught out?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Moira Gives Charity a 'Gift From Glasgow'

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Charity Dingle Emmerdale (4204) Emmerdale Spoilers Moira Dingle

Trending Articles

Simon Cowell comp image with son Eric
Simon Cowell drops baby bombshell as he longs for second child at 63
Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton
William and Kate ‘to cut coronation plans short for sake of daughter Charlotte’
Coronation Street comp image of Stephen and Rufus
Coronation Street fans spot clue proving Stephen Reid will be caught soon
Bradley Walsh and son Barney
Breaking Dad: Bradley Walsh’s emotional confession about son Barney
Denise looks worried on EastEnders; inset, Jack is screaming (Credit: BBC/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
EastEnders spoilers tonight: All hell breaks loose after Denise’s shock confession
Coronation Street spoilers: Amy, Paul, Hope comp image
Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for April 24-28