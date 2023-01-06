Jacob lying unconscious and looking worried in Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale fans slam show over ‘totally unrealistic’ Jacob stabbing storyline

Jacob got into an altercation with Callum

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans have slammed the soap after Jacob Gallagher survived being stabbed.

Jacob was stabbed by drug dealer Callum after warning him to leave Leyla alone.

Jacob was left alone overnight in the cold with a severe wound. But Emmerdale fans have questioned how he made it through the night.

Jacob took a knife to meet Callum but was stabbed (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Jacob is stabbed by Callum

This week, Jacob found Leyla with a bag of cocaine.

Jacob was furious knowing that last time she took the drug she nearly died.

Jacob looked through her room to see if she had a stash, but she insisted she hadn’t taken any and was going to throw it away.

Wanting to take action, Jacob locked Leyla in her room and texted Callum from her phone arranging to meet.

Jacob went out to meet Callum and warned him to leave Leyla alone, threatening him with a knife.

But when Callum tackled Jacob, a scuffle ensued and Jacob was the one who got stabbed.

Fans were shocked that Jacob survived (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam show as Jacob Gallagher survives

In last night’s scenes (Thursday, January 5) Leyla and David were worried when Jacob hadn’t returned home.

Leyla discovered Jacob went to meet Callum.

David and Leyla went to the viaduct where they found Jacob on the floor.

He was unconscious and covered in blood, but alive.

Leyla called for an ambulance, but they would be 20 minutes.

She suggested they take Jacob to the hospital themselves.

Jacob and Leyla rushed their son to the hospital.

Later Leyla’s husband Liam, who she is separated from, told Leyla and David that Jacob is out of surgery.

A surgeon told them that Jacob lost a lot of blood but they managed to fix the damage and give him a blood transfusion.

However viewers pointed out that Jacob would have died from his injury and/or hypothermia being badly injured and left outside all night during the winter.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2023? Meet the full line-up

YouTube video player

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Did you watch last night’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

David Metcalfe Emmerdale Jacob Gallagher Leyla Harding

Trending Articles

Ant and Dec on Lorraine
Ant and Dec announce huge news for Saturday Night Takeaway fans
Kate Garraway on GMB today, her daughter Darcey at event
Kate Garraway rushed daughter to A&E in latest family drama
GMB presenter Kate Garraway whacks Ben Shephard on the back
GMB presenters Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard spark chaos as she whacks him live on air
Richard Madeley and James Haskell looking stern
GMB host Richard Madeley ’thrown out’ following Boxing Day bust up with son-in-law James Haskell
Bernice looking worried and Dawn smiling in Emmerdale
Is Emmerdale on tonight? Soap airs at an earlier time
Meghan Markle, Princess Diana
Prince Harry book: Duke reveals real reason Meghan Markle asked for ‘private moment’ at Diana’s grave