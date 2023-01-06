Emmerdale fans slam show over ‘totally unrealistic’ Jacob stabbing storyline

Emmerdale fans have slammed the soap after Jacob Gallagher survived being stabbed.

Jacob was stabbed by drug dealer Callum after warning him to leave Leyla alone.

Jacob was left alone overnight in the cold with a severe wound. But Emmerdale fans have questioned how he made it through the night.

Jacob took a knife to meet Callum but was stabbed (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Jacob is stabbed by Callum

This week, Jacob found Leyla with a bag of cocaine.

Jacob was furious knowing that last time she took the drug she nearly died.

Jacob looked through her room to see if she had a stash, but she insisted she hadn’t taken any and was going to throw it away.

Wanting to take action, Jacob locked Leyla in her room and texted Callum from her phone arranging to meet.

Jacob went out to meet Callum and warned him to leave Leyla alone, threatening him with a knife.

But when Callum tackled Jacob, a scuffle ensued and Jacob was the one who got stabbed.

Fans were shocked that Jacob survived (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam show as Jacob Gallagher survives

In last night’s scenes (Thursday, January 5) Leyla and David were worried when Jacob hadn’t returned home.

Leyla discovered Jacob went to meet Callum.

David and Leyla went to the viaduct where they found Jacob on the floor.

He was unconscious and covered in blood, but alive.

Leyla called for an ambulance, but they would be 20 minutes.

She suggested they take Jacob to the hospital themselves.

Jacob and Leyla rushed their son to the hospital.

Later Leyla’s husband Liam, who she is separated from, told Leyla and David that Jacob is out of surgery.

A surgeon told them that Jacob lost a lot of blood but they managed to fix the damage and give him a blood transfusion.

However viewers pointed out that Jacob would have died from his injury and/or hypothermia being badly injured and left outside all night during the winter.

I have two big questions from @emmerdale #emmerdale in the last few days… How did Jacob know exactly where to meet the drug dealer and how has he survived being stabbed and out all night in winter??? — Steve Crumley (@stevecrumley) January 5, 2023

#emmerdale Jacob stabbed in the liver & lying outside in January all night? Wouldn’t he bleed out & get hypothermia as well? — Flicksfan (@flicksfan) January 5, 2023

David don't touch the body 😬😬. Also by now Jacob would have been dead he's been left out all night bleeding out. #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) January 6, 2023

Though I would prefer it, Jacob was exposed to the elements overnight and would not have survived that vicious stabbing #Emmerdale — Pam (@pam_debeauvoir) January 5, 2023

Jacob stabbed bleeding from stomach out in the cold all night and still alive Wonders never cease in soapland #Emmerdale — Johnboy710💎 #DGaF and Bar (@Johnboy710Fble) January 5, 2023

