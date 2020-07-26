Emmerdale fans slam dark storylines as Sarah Sugden steals from Priya

Emmerdale will see Sarah Sugden turn to a life of crime this week - and fans aren't happy about it.

The schoolgirl is going to become determined to help her grandmother Charity Dingle find her step-son's biological father Kirin.

Sarah's new life of crime enraged Emmerdale viewers (Credit: ITV)

What are Emmerdale fans saying about Sarah?

And she thinks the best way to do it is to break into his former step-mother Priya Sharma's house to find information.

However it's not all she finds - and she decides to steal from her too.

But the dark new storyline has fans frustrated - and they were vocal in replying to the soap's tease about it.

They say the soap has become obsessed with dreary, dark and evil plots of late.

One said: "Ooh another fun, happy storyline."

A second said: "Need new writers, all we get lately is gloom and doom or ridiculous ones, like the Malone thing."

A third said: "Still waiting on new producers. Then new writers. This show has been unwatchable for over a year now."

What happens?

In Emmerdale, Charity pushes Priya to help her find Kirin via his sister. But she is soon frustrated as she gets to another dead end.

However, when Nicola suggests to Sarah that Priya knows more than she's letting on, Sarah comes up with a plan and Charity starts to become suspicious about what she's up to.

Soon Sarah climbs into Holdgate through an open window.

What do Charity and Sarah overhear? (Credit: ITV)

Whilst looking for clues on Kirin's whereabouts, Sarah takes Priya's ring. She then picks up Al's laptop bag and find a gold bracelet, which she also decides to take.

She's caught by Charity - but the pair then overhear Priya having a very intriguing phone call. What will they discover?

Charity is determined to find Kirin, so she can adopt his son Johnny.

Johnny's mum Vanessa is currently being treated for bowel cancer. However to ensure Johnny is looked after, should the worst happen, she wants her fiancée Charity to adopt him.

But they need Kirin's permission, which is an issue as he went on the run in 2016.

Will his sister know where he's hiding? Or could finding him eventually lead to more problems?

