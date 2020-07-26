The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 26th July 2020
Soaps

Emmerdale fans slam dark storylines as Sarah Sugden steals from Priya

She's embracing her inner Dingle

By Entertainment Daily
Updated:
Tags: Emmerdale, Emmerdale Spoilers

Emmerdale will see Sarah Sugden turn to a life of crime this week - and fans aren't happy about it.

The schoolgirl is going to become determined to help her grandmother Charity Dingle find her step-son's biological father Kirin.

Sarah's new life of crime enraged Emmerdale viewers (Credit: ITV)

What are Emmerdale fans saying about Sarah?

And she thinks the best way to do it is to break into his former step-mother Priya Sharma's house to find information.

However it's not all she finds - and she decides to steal from her too.

But the dark new storyline has fans frustrated - and they were vocal in replying to the soap's tease about it.

Read more: Emmerdale fans spot clue Jamie Tate is going to destroy blackmailing wife Andrea

They say the soap has become obsessed with dreary, dark and evil plots of late.

One said: "Ooh another fun, happy storyline."

A second said: "Need new writers, all we get lately is gloom and doom or ridiculous ones, like the Malone thing."

A third said: "Still waiting on new producers. Then new writers. This show has been unwatchable for over a year now."

What happens?

In Emmerdale, Charity pushes Priya to help her find Kirin via his sister. But she is soon frustrated as she gets to another dead end.

However, when Nicola suggests to Sarah that Priya knows more than she's letting on, Sarah comes up with a plan and Charity starts to become suspicious about what she's up to.

Soon Sarah climbs into Holdgate through an open window.

What do Charity and Sarah overhear? (Credit: ITV)

Whilst looking for clues on Kirin's whereabouts, Sarah takes Priya's ring. She then picks up Al's laptop bag and find a gold bracelet, which she also decides to take.

She's caught by Charity - but the pair then overhear Priya having a very intriguing phone call. What will they discover?

Charity is determined to find Kirin, so she can adopt his son Johnny.

Read more: Emmerdale stars Max Parker and Kris Mochrie 'dating in real life'

Johnny's mum Vanessa is currently being treated for bowel cancer. However to ensure Johnny is looked after, should the worst happen, she wants her fiancée Charity to adopt him.

But they need Kirin's permission, which is an issue as he went on the run in 2016.

Will his sister know where he's hiding? Or could finding him eventually lead to more problems?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Emmerdale Emmerdale Spoilers

Trending Articles

 Kate Garraway thanks police after 'utterly terrifying' motorway incident
Alex George supported by Ruth Langsford following brother’s tragic death after she lost her sister
Meghan Markle 'called rude names behind her back by royals and palace staff' new book claims
Corrie's Tina O'Brien reveals daughter Scarlett could be moving to LA after Disney audition
Rylan Clark-Neal pays tribute as Big Brother's Bit on the Side 'regular' dies aged 47
The Voice Kids: Kerry Katona breaks down as daughter Heidi nervously performs