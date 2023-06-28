Emmerdale fans rush to defend Rebecca Sarker after her awards show appearance causes a stir

Emmerdale won big at the TRIC awards as they took home the award for Soap of the Year (a huge win after a devastating loss at the soap awards this year!) Rebecca Sarker attended the awards alongside some of her fellow Emmerdale co-stars.

Now, Emmerdale fans have rushed to defend Rebecca after her awards show appearance caused quite the stir.

Emmerdale won the big one at this year’s TRIC Awards (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Emmerdale won big at the TRIC awards

This year, Emmerdale stars joined fellow celebrities at the annual Television and Radio Industries Club awards.

The category every soap was desperate to win was the awards for ‘Soap of the Year.’

Emmerdale won this award which was a remarkable comeback from only picking up one award at the soap awards this year.

Taking to Instagram, Emmerdale shared a photo of some of the cast and producers smiling with the award.

They captioned the photo: “WINNER! We couldn’t be happier to win Soap Of The Year at the TRIC Awards!”

Rebecca wore a pair of shorts and a crop top (Credit: ITV)

Rebecca Sarker’s outfit causes quite the stir

At the awards ceremony, Rebecca was seen smiling with her colleagues. Natalie J Robb and Jeff Hordley were just some of her co-stars who made an appearance at the event.

Rebecca was seen wearing a white, floral crop top with a pair of black shorts, showing off her toned legs.

However, Rebecca’s outfit has caused quite the stir amongst some Emmerdale fans.

They’ve made comments that Rebecca’s outfit wasn’t appropriate for an awards ceremony and was more suited to ‘the beach.’

Some have even criticised Rebecca’s choice of clothing likening it to something you’d wear for ‘a run.’

Fans have defended Rebecca (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans rush to defend Rebecca Sarker outfit

Emmerdale fans have now rushed to defend Manpreet star Rebecca over her outfit choice. They’ve highlighted that she can wear whatever she likes.

One fan exclaimed: “If you’ve got it, flaunt it. She’s definitely got it!”

Another complained: “I love how women are supporting one another whatever they wear! We complain about men saying they have no right to say what we can or cannot wear but most of the comments geared towards Manpreet are from women double standards!”

A third person added: “Why are people talking about what Manpreet is wearing… she can wear what the [bleep] she likes…age is just a number and you only live once [bleep].”

