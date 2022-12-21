Leyla looking shocked with a pink heart in Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans predict shock new romance for Leyla

Is Leyla headed for a shock new love?

By Joel Harley

Emmerdale fans have predicted a shocking new romance for Leyla Harding, following her split from husband Liam.

But who could Leyla’s mystery new lover be?

Suzy looks fondly at Leyla as they work together on Emmerdale
Fans have noticed a spark of chemistry between Leyla and Suzy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict romance for Leyla and Suzy

Fans of Emmerdale think that Leyla could be set for a new romance with her pal Suzy.

Leyla began taking drugs with Suzy but Suzy soon noticed she was becoming addicted.

It took Leyla a while to realise she needed help.

But now they are both clean – and single again. However fans have noticed a spark between the two women.

Writing on Twitter, Emmerdale fans were quick to notice the chemistry between Leyla and Suzy in last night’s episode (Tuesday, December 20 2022).

Some felt that Suzy and Leyla could be heading for romance together.

“Suzy and Leyla girlfriend vibes,” said one Emmerdale fan.

“Something will happen between Leyla and Suzy when they live together,” another fan predicted.

“Suzy and Leyla need to get together now that Vanessa has gone,” wrote a third viewer.

Could Leyla and Suzy get together?

Leyla looks close to tears as she talks to Priya on Emmerdale
Leyla recently split from Liam (Credit: ITV)

Leyla and Suzy headed for shock romance?

Suzy and Leyla are both newly single after splitting from their respective partners.

Leyla split from husband Liam after returning to the village following her stint in rehab.

Although they tried to make it work, she and Liam realised that the spark had gone.

Liam told Leyla that their relationship was one defined by heartbreak and tragedy.

Meanwhile, Suzy is single after girlfriend Vanessa Woodfield left the village.

Vanessa exited the village alone after accusing Suzy of relapsing on drugs with Leyla.

With the accusation proven to be false, Vanessa and Suzy broke up, and Vanessa left the village.

Emmerdale - Has Leyla Become Addicted to Cocaine?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

