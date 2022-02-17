Emmerdale fans are predicting Liam will be blamed for Meena‘s crimes after he pushed her off the bridge in last night’s episode (Wednesday, February 16).

In the episode, Liam found out Meena was back and when he saw her running around the village, he went after her with a pitchfork.

He demanded to know where his wife Leyla was and Meena told him she shot her. However Meena soon ran off, causing Liam to chase her.

Emmerdale fans predict Liam will be blamed for Meena’s crimes

Meena shot Leyla (Credit: ITV)

Eventually they got to the humpback bridge where Leanna was killed by Meena last year.

Meena started to wind Liam up by telling him the details of how she murdered Leanna.

As Liam went to hit Meena, she told him Leyla was at the viaduct and if he went now he could save her.

Liam threw the pitchfork in the river. However Meena then continued to upset him saying: “God Leanna was fun to kill though.”

Liam pushed Meena off the bridge, but will he be blamed for her crimes? (Credit: ITV)

Furious, Liam pushed Meena off the bridge and she landed in the exact spot Leanna died.

However fans are predicting Liam will get the blame for Meena’s crimes as he pushed her off the bridge and Meena buried her bits box with evidence in his allotment.

So, tonight. Meena isn't dead and Liam is framed for her attempted murder with Manpreet as a witness, taking the sister side rather than victim side and the tin box of murder souvenirs is found on Liams allotment so he gets done for the whole lot #emmerdale — Dave (@djt81) February 17, 2022

Liam is going to get framed isn't he? Her stash is in his allotment.#Emmerdale #Meena — Donna (@DPC123) February 16, 2022

Liam kills Meena. They find the box at the allotment with all the stuff in it. Liam gets blamed for all of their deaths. Guaranteed #Emmerdale — Craig Barker (@ChewBarker78) February 16, 2022

Emmerdale: What is in Meena’s box?

Meena has murdered Nadine Butler, Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker.

After committing her murders, Meena would take something that belonged to her victims.

Meena kept a newspaper clipping from Nadine’s murder. She stole Leanna’s ring, Andrea’s bracelet from her daughter and Ben’s bracelet that was given to him by his boyfriend Aaron.

Meena took Leanna’s ring, but will it be found? (Credit: ITV)

She also kept ‘trophies’ from her other crimes including Princess’s dog toy, which she took after locking the pooch in a car on a hot day.

Recently Meena buried her box in Liam’s allotment to keep it hidden and it hasn’t been found yet.

But could this lead to Liam being blamed for Meena’s crimes?

