Leyla Billy Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale: Leyla to die after Billy’s life-threatening blunder?

Leyla was shot by Meena

By Charlotte Rodrigues
| Updated:

Emmerdale fans called out Billy Fletcher as he made a huge blunder in last night’s episode (Wednesday, February 16).

Earlier this week, Billy and Dawn were taken by Meena to a remote viaduct. She told Billy he had to choose whether to save himself or Dawn.

However when Leyla turned up looking for the newlywed couple, Meena shot her.

Emmerdale fans call out Billy’s error

In last night’s episode, Meena fled the viaduct leaving Dawn worrying about her son, Billy tied up and Leyla bleeding out on the floor.

Billy ran out to the road to get help for Leyla (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale fans astonished by Paige Sandhu interview about Meena

Billy told Dawn to go back to the village to find Lucas and he would help Leyla.

Billy managed to get himself free from his restraints and rushed over to Leyla, who was barely conscious.

He said he was going to go to the road to get help and soon ran off.

However fans were left questioning why Billy didn’t look through Leyla’s car for her mobile to call for help.

Emmerdale: Liam pushes Meena off the bridge

Later in the episode, Liam found out Meena was back.

He soon saw Meena running around the village and went after her with a pitchfork.

Liam confronted Meena demanding to know where his wife Leyla is and she told him she shot him.

He ordered her to take him to Leyla, but she ran off. He chased her through the graveyard and to the humpback bridge where Meena killed Liam’s daughter, Leanna, last year.

Liam pushed Meena off the bridge (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Is Meena dead? Paige Sandhu hints this isn’t the end of the storyline

Meena began to wind up Liam by telling her about Leanna’s death, but when he went to attack her, she said Leyla was bleeding out and he could still get to her in time.

Liam threw the pitchfork in the river, but Meena then continued to upset him saying: “God Leanna was fun to kill though.”

Seeing red, Liam pushed Meena off the bridge and she landed in the exact spot Leanna died.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney
Bradley Walsh’s son Barney issues warning to fans as he reveals concerning news
Tipping Point contestant Jack on ITV
Tipping Point: ITV viewers distracted by contestant’s appearance
Emmerdale Katherine Dow Blyton as Harriet Finch
Who is Emmerdale’s Katherine Dow Blyton married to? Is she related to Joanne Froggatt?
Laila Rouass announces split from Ronnie O’Sullivan
Laila Rouass announces split from partner Ronnie O’Sullivan after nearly 10 years
Coronation Street star Rob Mallard smiles on night out with corner image of Daniel Osbourne looking shocked
Coronation Street star Rob Mallard battles secret health condition
Danny Miller smiles on the red carpet and walks hand in hand with finacee Steph Jones
‘Helpless’ Danny Miller ‘blames himself’ for son’s health condition