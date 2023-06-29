Fans of Emmerdale have predicted that Jai Sharma’s real mother is already living in the village, following shock revelations about his parentage this week. Having learned that he was, in fact, adopted, Jai was left reeling.

But who is Jai’s ‘real’ mother and father? A number of Emmerdale fans think that we might already know.

Jai made the shock discovery this week (Credit: ITV)

Jai left reeling amidst adoption shock

This week’s Emmerdale revealed that Jai is not the biological child of Rishi Sharma. Discovering an adoption document amongst a box of papers, Jai confronted his father.

As Rishi attempted to make excuses, Jai exploded, sending Rishi out of the house in a fit of rage. His betrayal was compounded when he learned that Manpreet also knew that he had been adopted.

Amidst this series of crushing revelations, viewers shared a theory that there might be another shock in store for Jai.

Is Manpreet hiding something from Jai? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans make predictions over Jai’s real mum in adoption story

Writing as the episode aired, a number of fans shared their theories and reactions on Twitter. Many wondered whether Manpreet could be more involved than simply ‘knowing the truth’ about Jai.

“Jai just didn’t listen to Rishi, he said Manpreet had known for years. Was he trying to tell him something? Is she his mum?” asked one fan.

Jai just didn’t listen to Rishi he said manpreet had know for years was he trying to tell him something ??is she his mum? #emmerdale — Ann-Marie Park (@phdannmarie) June 28, 2023

“Manpreet is Jai’s mum?” asked another.

“I think Manpreet is his mum,” said a third.

I think manpreet is his mum #Emmerdale — Lauren angela may🦄🦄 (@laurenangelama1) June 28, 2023

Could Manpreet actually be Jai’s mother? At present, it seems as though only Rishi’s parentage is in doubt and Jai’s mum, Georgia is his mum. Plus, Manpreet and Jai are pretty similar ages – she was always much younger than Rishi.

However, stranger things have happened in Soapland! There could be another shock in store…

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!