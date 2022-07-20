Emmerdale fans left ‘uncomfortable’ as they notice certain characters’ clothing

Emmerdale viewers were left ‘uncomfortable’ as the noticed certain characters’ clothing during the heatwave.

The UK has been in the midst a huge heatwave, with temperatures as high as 40 degrees Celsius being recorded.

However, those living in Emmerdale village clearly didn’t feel the heat!

Viewers of the soap said it was ‘uncomfortable’ watching characters wearing coats and jumpers, knowing how hot it is.

Leyla was wearing a coat in this week’s episodes (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale viewers uncomfortable as they notice characters’ clothing during heatwave

The last two weeks have been extremely hot in England.

However on Monday (July 18) and Tuesday (July 19) temperatures soared across the UK. The highest recorded temperature was 40.3 degrees Celsius at Coningsby.

Despite the hot weather, Emmerdale viewers still tuned in to watch the soap.

But fans quickly pointed out how ‘uncomfortable’ it felt seeing characters in coats, jackets and jumpers.

One fan singled out Leyla wearing a coat in the middle of a heatwave.

Leyla you do need help – you're wearing a coat in a 40 degree heatwave! #Emmerdale — Doreen Morfitt (@penniless_poet) July 19, 2022

Catching up on #Emmerdale and it’s making me feel really uncomfortable. I’m roasting in here and they’re walking around in jumpers and coats. Surely when they film they know what time of year it will be shown and they could actually dress for the right season. — Donnalou (@dondons100) July 12, 2022

Heatwave in UK 🇬🇧 Raincoats, jumpers and hoodies in #emmerdale 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Richard Quinn Geoghegan🇮🇪 🥂🇺🇦🌻 (@RichardGeogheg9) July 14, 2022

I know #Emmerdale is a soap and is filmed 4/6 weeks ahead, but its meant to mimic real life in July.

So even though no two summers 'weather wise' are the same, one thing you can guarantee in july, is, its not coat weather. All the actors are wearing jackets, 1 is wearing a puffer — Jan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@janwilliams00) July 19, 2022

Emmerdale is filmed around six weeks ahead of transmission.

This means recent scenes were filmed weeks ago before the heatwave hit.

David found out about Leyla’s addiction (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: What’s happening in Emmerdale this week?

This week David discovered that Leyla has been taking cocaine.

He wanted to tell her husband Liam, who is a doctor, about her addiction so she can get some help.

However she begged him not to say anything.

Later this week Liam gets a message from David asking if they can meet up. Is he about to tell him about Leyla’s addiction?

As Leyla tries to convince David that she’s stopped taking cocaine. But will he believe her?

Amelia faints and drops Thomas (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Amelia visits Noah in prison again, but her vision begins to blur.

Later she babysits baby Thomas for Gabby. But with her dizziness and nausea worsening, disorientated Amelia faints, dropping Thomas in the process.

Amelia lies to Harriet that Thomas fell from his high chair. Sickened with guilt, Amelia panics as Harriet gets him to hospital.

When Lucas reveals that Amelia fell with Thomas, Kim calls her out for lying.

Coming clean about the weight syrup she bought on the internet, Amelia admits it’s the reason she fainted.

Will Thomas be alright after his fall?

And will Amelia be okay?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

