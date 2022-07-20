David Dan Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale fans left ‘uncomfortable’ as they notice certain characters’ clothing

The weather has been incredibly hot across England this week

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale viewers were left ‘uncomfortable’ as the noticed certain characters’ clothing during the heatwave.

The UK has been in the midst a huge heatwave, with temperatures as high as 40 degrees Celsius being recorded.

However, those living in Emmerdale village clearly didn’t feel the heat!

Viewers of the soap said it was ‘uncomfortable’ watching characters wearing coats and jumpers, knowing how hot it is.

Emmerdale Leyla lines up cocaine on her desk
Leyla was wearing a coat in this week’s episodes (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Emmerdale viewers uncomfortable as they notice characters’ clothing during heatwave

The last two weeks have been extremely hot in England.

However on Monday (July 18) and Tuesday (July 19) temperatures soared across the UK. The highest recorded temperature was 40.3 degrees Celsius at Coningsby.

Despite the hot weather, Emmerdale viewers still tuned in to watch the soap.

But fans quickly pointed out how ‘uncomfortable’ it felt seeing characters in coats, jackets and jumpers.

One fan singled out Leyla wearing a coat in the middle of a heatwave.

Emmerdale is filmed around six weeks ahead of transmission.

This means recent scenes were filmed weeks ago before the heatwave hit.

David Metcalfe is concerned by Leyla's offer
David found out about Leyla’s addiction (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: What’s happening in Emmerdale this week?

This week David discovered that Leyla has been taking cocaine.

He wanted to tell her husband Liam, who is a doctor, about her addiction so she can get some help.

However she begged him not to say anything.

Later this week Liam gets a message from David asking if they can meet up. Is he about to tell him about Leyla’s addiction?

As Leyla tries to convince David that she’s stopped taking cocaine. But will he believe her?

Emmerdale Harriet checks Thomas as Amelia clutches him worried
Amelia faints and drops Thomas (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Amelia visits Noah in prison again, but her vision begins to blur.

Later she babysits baby Thomas for Gabby. But with her dizziness and nausea worsening, disorientated Amelia faints, dropping Thomas in the process.

Amelia lies to Harriet that Thomas fell from his high chair. Sickened with guilt, Amelia panics as Harriet gets him to hospital.

When Lucas reveals that Amelia fell with Thomas, Kim calls her out for lying.

Coming clean about the weight syrup she bought on the internet, Amelia admits it’s the reason she fainted.

Will Thomas be alright after his fall?

And will Amelia be okay?

Read more: Emmerdale in 2022 –  who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Have you been watching Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Richard Arnold on GMB today
Richard Arnold confirms ‘tension’ with GMB co-star as they clash during today’s show
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle smiling at events
Why Kate Middleton ‘didn’t have the energy’ to bond with Meghan before wedding
Kate and Will smiling and kissing
Royal expert reveals secret behind William and Kate’s public displays of affection
Scarlett Moffatt and Alison Hammond talking on This Morning
This Morning fans declare ’shame on you’ as Scarlett Moffatt is fat-shamed after appearance on show
Sally Carman Joe Duttine Coronation Street
Coronation Street: Sally Carman stuns fans in swimwear selfie as her honeymoon continues
Christine McGuinness and her husband Paddy McGuinness
Christine McGuinness lifts lid on Paddy relationship: ‘It was a bit of fun’