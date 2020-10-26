Emmerdale fans are furious with the soap over the upcoming Charity cheating storyline.

Currently Charity’s girlfriend Vanessa is staying with her mum in order to look after her. Meanwhile Charity is still living in the village with her kids and granddaughter Sarah.

In this week’s episodes of Emmerdale, Charity tells Vanessa’s sister, Tracy, that Vanessa seemed desperate to get away from her after the hearing the day before.

Charity thinks Vanessa is cheating (Credit: ITV)

She explains she thinks Vanessa is having an affair. Although Tracy laughs at the idea, Charity is serious and ends up storming out.

Later, she ends up getting into a car accident and soon begins arguing with the other driver.

However she soon warms to his charms and the pair end up sharing a kiss.

But the news of Charity’s kiss hasn’t gone down with Vanity fans.

Well woke up in pain. Had to go shopping.

Then got pissed again at all tv mags advertising charity cheating.

Ffs 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 #Emmerdale u suck — jodie (@VanityBallum) October 22, 2020

So many options out there and @emmerdale went with the cheating route for vanessa and charity. That show is ridiculous 😂 #emmerdale — Emily (@Emily31330824) October 20, 2020

Very disappointed in a potential cheating storyline, undoes years of character development for charity, #emmerdale — All In The Name Of Emmerdale (@Ishipvanity) October 20, 2020

I'm not going to watch anymore. The way you are destroying Vanity just sucks. You're throwing away not only a 3 year beautiful, loving relationship but a loving and stable family. Please fix this quickly. pic.twitter.com/rayVvyyAZH — Dee (@dd2180) October 25, 2020

Some even accused the soap of reusing a storyline, which saw Robert Sugden cheat on husband, Aaron Dingle, with Rebecca White.

#Emmerdale “Robert cheating on Aaron during his time of need was a great move, let’s repeat it with Charity and Vanessa!” – the writers, apparently — Lee Meyer (@leemeyer26) October 20, 2020

ruining yet another popular and loved couple for another cheating storyline? pushing the cheating bisexual trope? keep it. absolutely horrible and unoriginal writing — Kaylee (@kayleerc90) October 25, 2020

Emmerdale: Who does Charity cheat on Vanessa with?

Whilst the identity of who Charity cheated on Vanessa with was kept quiet for a while, it was recently revealed she kisses Moira’s brother, Mackenzie.

In a teaser trailer it was revealed that Mackenzie kidnaps Moira’s husband Cain.

Read More: Emmerdale’s Max Parker pokes fun at boyfriend Kris Mochrie’s ‘7/10 body’

After bundling him into his car, he will end up coming across Charity, Cain’s ex.

After sharing a kiss with Mackenzie, Charity hears a noise coming from the boot and demands to know what it is. But his tone changes and he tells her to back off.

However fans will have to wait to see the moment she decides to cheat on her partner.

Charity and Vanessa

Charity and Vanessa have been through a lot in the last year.

Vanessa has been looking after her mum (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Johnny Leeze: Emmerdale and Coronation Street actor dies aged 78

Currently Vanessa is having chemotherapy for bowel cancer, as well as looking after her mum. But whilst the couple have been apart, Charity has been trying to make preparations to adopt Vanessa’s son Johnny.

Could Charity’s kiss with Mackenzie mean the end of her relationship with Vanessa?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching this week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story