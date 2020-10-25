Johnny Leeze of Emmerdale and Coronation Street fame has died at the age of 78.

The soap star, who played Ned Glover in Emmerdale from 1994 until 2000, reportedly died after testing positive for COVID-19.

He is understood to have had underlying health issues.

Johnny Leeze as Ned Glover in Emmerdale (Credit: Shutterstock)

What has Johnny Leeze’s family said?

Paying tribute to her dad, Johnny’s daughter Holly called him a “strong man” and her “friend”.

She told the Daily Star: “He was my friend. He was such a strong, strong man.

I’m numb, I just can’t get my head round it at the minute.

“He was such a great guy, a really funny guy. He was loved by everybody really. Even by his ex-wife, who is with me today, my mum.

“I don’t know what else to say. I’m numb, I just can’t get my head round it at the minute.”

Speaking further, she said she wanted to say “so much more” but didn’t “know what to say”.

Fans pay tribute to ‘wonderful actor’

Tributes poured in on social media.

On Twitter, one account wrote: “So sorry to hear of the passing of Johnny Leeze, Emmerdale’s Ned Glover (94-00). Leeze was a wonderful actor who added many layers of subtlety and depth to a part that, in lesser hands, easily would have become a self-parody. Thank you for reminding us what Emmerdale could be.”

Another said: “Saddened to learn that Johnny Leeze has died from covid with underlying health issues.”

A third put: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Johnny Leeze, known better as Ned Glover to Emmerdale viewers, RIP.”

Former Emmerdale star Tonicha Jeronimo said on Twitter: “So sad to hear about my TV dad Johnny Leeze who has passed away.”

One of her followers responded: “Was so sad to hear this too, that ruddy covid has a lot to answer for x.”

In Coronation Street, Johnny played Harry Clayton from in episodes aired throughout 1985.

His most recent acting gig was in 2007, when he was in the drama Life On Mars.

