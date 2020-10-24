Emmerdale star Max Parker has poked fun at his boyfriend Kris Mochrie’s “7/10” body in a shirtless selfie.

Max and Kris met while playing brothers on the ITV soap, but ended up together behind the scenes.

Max plays Luke Posner in the ITV soap (Credit: ITV)

This weekend they have been celebrating Kris’ birthday on a romantic weekend in Manchester.

But the super fit pair managed to squeeze in a shirtless gym workout, where Max appeared to joke that Kris’ incredible physique was merely a 7/10.

The couple’s relationship was revealed earlier this summer after they enjoyed a string of dates.

A source told The Sun: “They met on Kris’ last day filming and just hit it off.

“They were cast as brothers and are really alike and have been joking that casting did a great job.

“The boys kept in touch after Kris finished on the show but they’ve spent a lot of time together over summer.”

Max appeared to poke fun at Kris in the shirtless selfie (Credit: Max Parker / Instagram Stories)

The insider added that it’s “early days” but the pair are “really enjoying themselves and who knows what the future holds”.

The couple sparked speculation when they filmed themselves on social media on a hike in the middle of a thunderstorm.

Kris, who played rapist Lee Posner on Emmerdale last year, posted a video to Instagram showing him and Max walking through the rain.

Kris played Lee Posner in the soap (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale’s Max Parker and Kris Mochrie’s love story

He wrote: “When you go for that nice summer walk… I’m dripping.”

Max, who plays Luke, also filmed himself with Kris walking behind as he said: “Feeling dry?”

Later, Kris also shared a cute picture to Instagram in July and it left fans thrilled.

The image showed the pair soaking up the sun on two sun loungers.

Kris captioned the post: “London lads lazily lounging like.”

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one gushing: “Hot couple.”

Another commented: “Great pic guys. Wishing you both all the best.”

A third said: “Both look fabulous!”

Max recently told The Sun he and Kris met on set and struck up a good friendship in real life.

He said: “Yeah we met on set. Kris was filming his last scene in hospital and I think I was filming a scene in the hospital canteen with Isabel. We are literally like annoying brothers now. Casting did good!”

