Emmerdale fans fume over Gabby Thomas’ behaviour as she threatens Caleb

Emmerdale fans are fuming over Gabby Thomas’ behaviour as she threatens Caleb. Millionaire mum Gabby was left broken by Caleb and his son Nicky’s plot to steal Kim Tate’s empire.

Nicky seduced Gabby and convinced her to marry him in a sick revenge plan. But when Nicky couldn’t go through with it, he confessed all.

Gabby has issued a chilling threat in Emmerdale – but how devastating will her revenge be? (Credit: ITV)

She was left humiliated and heartbroken on her wedding day. And despite a month passing, Gabby’s still in the midst of her trauma.

This week it was made even worse when she let slip Dawn Taylor is pregnant to troubled youngster Clemmie. The news saw Clemmie run away from Home Farm with everyone fearing the worst.

Things got even worse for Gabby when Nicky was the one to find Clemmie. He helped get her home much to the relief of Dawn and Billy.

And then they invited him to spend the night for Clemmie’s sake – and he agreed. But bringing back her gay ex-fiancé was too much for Gabby.

She stormed out and moved to the B&B with her mum where she wished Nicky would die. And in last night’s episode Gabby made another shocking discovery.

Emmerdale: Gabby Thomas issues chilling threat

Walking into the Woolpack after she was stood up by her own date, Gabby found Nicky flirting with Jai’s brother Suni. She lost all her composure and tore into Nicky in the pub.

She exposed everything he had done to her to everyone and warned Suni off before flouncing out. Outside she ran into Caleb – and decided he needed warning too.

“Do you think you’ve got away with what you’ve done to me because you haven’t?” she asked. “I’ll move on once you’ve been dealt with and you will be – I’ll see to it.

“Bear this in mind Caleb – your big plan, which took two of you and still failed miserably, was to take what Kim’s got. And I’ve already got a big chunk of that and I did that all on my own.

“You know my mum said to me earlier that she wishes I’d never met Nicky. And that’s how you two are going to feel about me once I’m done with you.”

Nicky and Caleb have no idea how far Gabby will go for revenge in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Will Nicky be killed?

Caleb looked visibly rattled by Gabby’s threats. But fans are fuming over her behaviour.

One said: “Soooo tonight’s #Emmerdale Gabby’s rant at Nicky. We all know Nicky was cruel but there comes a time when Gabby stops being the victim and starts just being outright nasty.”

A second said: “Emmerdale I don’t know whether it’s the writing or the delivery, and I’m not trying to bash on Gabby’s actress, but I cannot stand her character. Literally anything she says or does, even when something horrible has happened to her, I can’t sympathise.”

Another said: “#Emmerdale I detest Gabby with every fibre of my being.”

