Emmerdale fans fear Mary will kill Marlon as he suffers another setback

Emmerdale fans have been left fearing Mary will try to kill Marlon after he went back into hospital in last night’s episode (Tuesday, May 3 2022).

Marlon appeared to have a bad cough in last night’s Emmerdale. After being taken out to the allotment with Bear and Liam, his cough got worse and Liam rushed him to hospital.

However fans noticed Mary appeared to be acting strange and feared she may try to kill Marlon.

Mary has been looking after Marlon, but fans are worried (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans fear Mary will kill Marlon

Back in March, Marlon had a stroke and ended up in hospital.

He spent a month in hospital and recently returned home.

This week Rhona returned to work part time, leaving Marlon at home with her mother, Mary.

In last night’s scenes Marlon developed a bad cough.

He went out to the allotment with Bear and Liam, but while they were outside Liam noticed Marlon coughing.

Rhona learnt Marlon has aspiration pneumonia. But will Marlon be okay? (Credit: ITV)

He rushed him to hospital, meanwhile Bear went to tell Rhona what happened.

Rhona and Mary rushed to the hospital where Liam told them Marlon has developed aspiration pneumonia and doctors believed it was caused by food caught in his lungs.

Mary gave a concerned look, knowing this could set back Marlon’s recovery.

Marlon is back in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Later Mary apologised to Rhona saying she should’ve taken better care of Marlon and shouldn’t of let Bear take him out.

Rhona prepared to go into see Marlon and asked Mary if she was coming.

Mary responded saying: “It’s you he loves. It’s you he wants to see.”

However fans are worried that Mary isn’t looking after Marlon properly could try to kill him as she feels he’s a burden to Rhona.

Mary wants to finish poor Marlon off #Emmerdale — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) May 3, 2022

That's a point. She's always trying to make Rhona feel he's a burden to her. — McWhiskers (@fussyMcWhiskers) May 3, 2022

Mary is going to kill Marlon. I can just see it now! #Emmerdale — TheNorfolkone 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇪 (@TheNorfolkone) May 3, 2022

Mary’s creepy. Is she planning on offing poor Marlo, I wonder? #Emmerdale — St Mick (@macnamara60) May 3, 2022

Mary's acting very suspiciously 🤔🤔#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) May 3, 2022

Poor Marlon, he’s trying to get your attention Mary. #Emmerdale 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Garry Enfield (@EnfieldGarry) May 2, 2022

Im getting Mary is going to start bullying and abusing Marlon vibes only to be caught by Rhona xmas day….yes it will be dragged out that long! #Emmerdale — 🌹Sasha🌹 (@Sasha_Rose_) April 29, 2022

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

