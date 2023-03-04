Emmerdale fans demand soap MUST axe Chas after heartbreaking Paddy Kirk scenes

Emmerdale fans are demanding Chas is axed after the heartbreaking Paddy Kirk scenes.

Viewers watched this week as the vet returned to the village with plans to take his own life.

Emmerdale favourite Paddy Kirk planned to take his own life last night (Credit: ITV)

He said secret goodbyes to all in the village, before taking a bolt gun from the vets’ surgery and disappearing.

Only the discovery of his belongings boxed up and a note for his dad saw his plan thwarted.

The Dingle family spread out to search for Paddy and find him before he did something final.

But despite them all looking, it was his best friend Marlon and estranged wife Chas who found him.

Paddy was furious that Chas was there, but agreed to speak to Marlon.

“You weren’t supposed to find me,” he said as Marlon tried to convince him to put the bolt gun down.

Emmerdale fans know who to blame for Paddy’s woes

“This is everything I am now. Pathetic. So pathetic that I couldn’t even pull the trigger.”

Chas stood awkwardly in the background while Marlon broke down trying to get through to Paddy.

He told him: “If you do this, you kill me too.

“Please put the gun down. You have no idea how many people love you, do you? You’re hurting and you don’t know when you’re going to stop hurting but that’s why I’m here. Why didn’t you talk to me?”

Paddy replied: “I don’t want to talk, I want to be dead.”

Marlon was stunned by Paddy’s admission and reminded him of his daughter.

“But Eve, you know what’s it like, you grew up knowing your dad had taken his own life,” he said.

“You stood at his funeral and you probably cried your eyes out. Picture your funeral as they lower daddy’s coffin into the ground, can you see her tears, knowing that she’ll grow up without you?”

Paddy dropped the gun and agreed to go home but it’s clear his troubles are far from over.

But despite Marlon saving Paddy, fans know exactly who they blame for it all – and they want Chas Dingle out of the village.

Emmerdale fans blame Chas Dingle for Paddy’s bid – and want her gone (Credit: ITV)

Fans want Chas Dingle axed

One said: “Chas should leave the village to give Paddy some space. He’s done nothing wrong and needs time and space to heal. #Emmerdale.”

A second fumed: “Why didn’t they just kill Chas off? #Emmerdale.”

A third said: “Why are you still there Chas? Leaveeeee and let him heal. #Emmerdale.”

Another raged: “The fact that Chas is still sitting there having anything to do with Paddy and his mental health is absolutely ludicrous and so wrong.”

A fifth said: “Chas needs to [expletive] off and leave Paddy with the people that really care for him. #Emmerdale.”

Another said: “Dear writers stop trying to make Chas’s redemption happen! It’s never going to happen as long we’re here!”

For support for suicidal thoughts and mental illness, viewers can seek help from a number of charities and platforms.

NHS resources are available at Help for suicidal thoughts – NHS (www.nhs.uk)

Samaritans are free to call on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org to access online resources.

Andy’s Man Club provides support for men over the age of 18: ANDYSMANCLUB.CO.UK

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

