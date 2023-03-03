Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing about Dominic Brunt after heartbreaking Paddy scenes

Fans of Emmerdale have praised star Dominic Brunt following scenes in last night’s episodes, with many declaring that he has ‘saved’ the soap.

Dominic plays Emmerdale icon Paddy Kirk.

Tackling the issue of men’s mental health, a recent storyline has seen Paddy struggling with depression.

This week he returned to the village after walking out amidst his spiraling crisis.

However, it was revealed that Paddy was planning on taking his own life.

Paddy returned to the village this week, following his self-imposed exodus (Credit: ITV)

Paddy says farewell to his friends and loved ones

Last night’s episode saw Paddy saying veiled goodbyes to family and friends.

Unbeknownst to Paddy’s loved ones, the depressed vet was secretly planning to take his own life.

As he bid farewell to daughter Eve, fans were left heartbroken.

Dad Bear discovered what Paddy had planned when he found a letter from his son, explaining what he was about to do.

Horrified, Bear rallied the village to find Paddy before it’s too late.

Paddy’s veiled farewell to daughter Eve left fans praising Dominic’s performance (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans praise Dominic Brunt for Paddy performance

Following the episode, Emmerdale fans praised Dominic Brunt’s performance on the soap.

After several months of viewers feeling disappointed with Emmerdale’s storylines, this has turned the tide once again.

“Paddy, AKA Dominic Brunt, has just saved the doomed soap – touching and highly emotional,” declared one viewer.

Paddy aka dominic brunt as just saved the doomed soap, touching & highly emotional. #Emmerdale — Alan Nelson (@tellyaddict40) March 2, 2023

“Dominic Brunt is smashing this storyline. He’s so good,” said another.

Dominic Brunt is smashing this storyline. He’s so good #Emmerdale — Jamie Was Crazy (@JamieTVandNews) March 2, 2023

“Dominic Brunt at the soap awards this year,” said a third, sharing a GIF of a gold trophy, “honestly though, well done.”

Dominic Brunt at the soap awards this year, honestly though well done #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/v5OLCP2SO0 — Reece Carter (@Reeceyboy2591) March 2, 2023

“Paddy! Such good acting from Dominic Brunt in his ‘goodbye’ scene with Eve,” another fan wrote.

Paddy! 😢💔 Such good acting from Dominic Brunt in his ‘goodbye scene’ with Eve. #Emmerdale — Simon Ramsay (@SARamsay1) March 2, 2023

Another added: “Dominic gave an outstanding performance today.”

“Emmerdale is a really tough watch tonight. Dominic Brunt is absolutely brilliant,” shared one more.

Dominic’s performance as Paddy has touched viewers – but is he leaving the soap?

Bear was horrified to realise what Paddy has planned (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale tonight: Paddy’s family search for the troubled vet

Tonight’s episode will reveal whether Bear and Paddy’s friends can get to him before it’s too late.

After discovering the letter, Bear and Paddy’s loved ones scrambled to find him.

But can they help Paddy?

For support for suicidal thoughts and mental illness, viewers can seek help from a number of charities and platforms.

NHS resources are available at Help for suicidal thoughts – NHS (www.nhs.uk)

Samaritans are free to call on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org to access online resources.

Andy’s Man Club provides support for men over the age of 18: ANDYSMANCLUB.CO.UK

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

