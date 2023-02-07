Viewers watching Emmerdale last night were not impressed with the soap’s Monday offering.

So much so, in fact, that some have singled it out as the ‘worst episode of Emmerdale ever’.

But why did they find Emmerdale so awful last night?

Paddy wasn’t impressed with his date – but neither were viewers! (Credit: ITV)

What happened in Emmerdale last night?

On Monday February 6, viewers watched as the action unfolded.

First up was Bear persuading Paddy to go on a double date with him.

The women Bear had lined-up – mother and daughter Carol and Bev – were brash, loud and lairy.

It was clear Paddy felt uncomfortable for the duration of the date, and as Mandy watched on, pulling pints from behind the bar, she wasn’t impressed either.

We know Paddy and Mandy are set to rekindle things later this week and this marked the start of their reunion storyline.

Greg did not fall for Nate’s bait (Credit: ITV)

Naomi and Marcus mess up

Meanwhile, the other big storyline of the night saw Naomi and Marcus persuade Nate to set up Ethan’s boss Greg.

After Ethan’s seniors suggested he drop the case against Greg to save his career, Marcus and Naomi decided to do something. They got Nate to pose as a gay man in a bar and chat up Greg in a honey trap.

But Greg didn’t fall for it – and saw Marcus and Naomi from their not-very-hidden hiding place. Have they ruined Ethan’s career for good?

Elsewhere in the village, B&B wars continued as Bernice lorded it over Nicola. Bob tried to keep the peace, however, as he and Bernice started their new buisness venture.

Bernice and Bob are already in the B&B! (Credit: ITV)

Fans complain

Viewers complained about various things throughout the episode – including the fact Bob and Bernice had taken ownership of the B&B just days after having their offer accepted.

“And Bernice and Bob bought the guest house on Friday and have the keys and are moving in on Monday! No one had a survey done or anything, just buy it and move in. FFS it’s getting worse!” shared one frustrated viewer.

Others slated the episode as the ‘worst ever’.

“Got to be one of the worst eps of all time and that’s saying something,” said one.

Another agreed: “Bit of a snooze fest tonight. Predictable and boring as hell.”

“Could these storylines get any worse? I seriously doubt it – there’s no substance to any of them and it feels like the powers-that-be are just trying to pad out each episode,” added a third.

A fourth raged: “Who writes this claptrap? Whoever it is, could you please stop. We’ve suffered enough.”

“Who wrote this episode…can we find them and…sack them?” agreed someone else.

Another was particularly angry at the Greg/Ethan/Marcus storyline: “They’re really pushing the good ship ridiculous out with this Greg, Marcus, Ethan story. Biggest thing is who actually thought this worthy of broadcast.”

“Wow! What a gripping episode of Emmerdale said no-one,” someone else sarcastically said.

“Well that was a forgettable episode,” agreed another.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

