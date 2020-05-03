Emmerdale fans convinced Will will have an affair with Kim Tate

Emmerdale fans are convinced Will Taylor is going to have an affair with Kim Tate.

The reformed villain is struggling at the moment with being under the control of evil cop DI Malone, and his relationship with vicar Harriet is suffering.

Is Kim set for an affair with Will? (Credit: ITV)

Now a new trailer has foreshadowed problems in Harriet and Will's romance.

And fans think it will lead to Will straying elsewhere - and lead him to millionaire schemer Kim Tate's door.

One said: "Will Taylor have a fling with Kim Tate when he finds out about Harriet and Dl Malone's history together I can't wait."

A second said: "Emmerdale said there will be a new romance on the horizon for Kim Tate this person is already in the village and already with somebody we all know it Will Taylor because he going out with Harriet."

A third said: "Will Taylor will get his revenge on Harriet by having a fling with Kim Tate when he finds out about Harriet and Dl Malone's history together because Emmerdale said there will be a new romance on the horizon for Kim.

"This person is already in the village and already with somebody."

What is Harriet's past with Malone? (Credit: ITV)

Actor Dean Andrews previously teased the potential for Will and Kim to get together.

He told the Express: "He’s got a past and I’m sure he’s not afraid to use the strengths he has, so I suppose Kim Tate could be a great combination with the way she works her men.

"One would think hopefully he won’t be as easily manipulated but you never know, could be Kim Tate."

What is Harriet hiding?

The trailer also confirmed Harriet's past with corrupt Malone - in a shocking development.

Harriet used to be a police officer and we already know that she and Malone are acquainted, but the Emmerdale trailer confirms just how well they know each other.

Malone says: "This takes me back."

Harriet responds: "What we had was years ago, I'm a different person now."

And Harriet's relationship with Will looks well and truly on the rocks.

She will lay into him for betraying their family.

Could this see her fall back into evil Malone's arms?

