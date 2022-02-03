Emmerdale fans convinced they’ve worked out who will buy the Woolpack

Emmerdale fans think they’ve figured out who will buy the village pub, the Woolpack.

Recently Gavin pulled out of buying the Woolpack, meaning Chas and Marlon had to put it up for auction.

In tonight’s episodes (Thursday, February 3) the pub will be going up for auction and is bought by a mystery buyer.

But who could it be?

Emmerdale fans think Ryan will buy the Woolpack (Credit: ITV)

Fans already think they’ve figured out who will buy the pub – Charity’s son Ryan Stocks.

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, February 2) Ryan went off to a his adoptive mother Irene‘s will reading. Now fans are predicting he’ll buy the pub with his inheritance.

I think Ryan could buy the pub #Emmerdale — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) February 2, 2022

#emmerdale I hope Ryan buy it not kim tate and I can't wait for tomorrow — elizabeth edwards (@elizabe82758727) February 2, 2022

Ryan’s gonna buy the Woolie with his inheritance #Emmerdale — Jojo 💙 f*ck the tories (@Redgirl2019) February 2, 2022

I predict Ryan will buy the pub with his inheritance #Emmerdale — Nicola Claire (@NicolaClaire93) February 2, 2022

I'm guessing that Ryan inherits money and bids for the Woolpack? Probably already been suggested by someone? #emmerdale — Kevin Field 💙 (@fieldy56) February 2, 2022

#emmerdale. I’m wondering if it will be Ryan who buys the Woolpack with his inheritance from his mum — sonia stephenson (@soniast94597425) February 2, 2022

Who will buy the Woolpack in Emmerdale?

It’s the day of the auction and Chas refuses to go.

Soon Charity hits a nerve which emboldens Chas to attend the auction after all.

I think Ryan could buy the pub.

Paddy is delighted to see Chas won’t go down without a fight.

At the Auction House there is tension from the villagers as the auctioneer prepares to start.

The Dingles find out who has bought the pub (Credit: ITV)

Just as the auctioneer is ready to sell the Woolpack to the highest bid, Cain is outbid by an online bidder.

Later, with the pub sold to a mystery online bidder, Marlon and Chas are interested to know who the new owner of the Woolpack is.

Faith fails to get the name from the auctioneer but is informed that the new owner wants to meet both Marlon and Chas in person.

Chas is fearful who the mystery buyer is…

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

