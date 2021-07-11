Emmerdale fans are convinced they know who’s next on killer Meena Jutla hit list.

The evil nurse has claimed her first victim in the village after murdering Leanna Cavanagh.

And she’s revealed how she killed her best friend Nadine’s for daring to walk away from her.

So fans think it won’t be long until Meena kills again.

And they think she’s picked her next target…

Meena Jutla murdered Leanna Cavanagh last week (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: So who’s next on her hit list?

Viewers know Meena has shown an unhealthy obsession with splitting up her sister Manpreet’s marriage.

She wants Manpreet to leave husband Rishi Sharma and be with ex -ove Charles.

Meena has almost caused Rishi’s death in a car accident and left Charles’ girlfriend’s dog to bake in a hot car in an effort to split them up.

So now fans are sure Meena’s next move will be to simply kill Rishi.

Will Meena kill her own brother in law? (Credit: ITV)

Then her sister, in Meena’s eyes, will be free to be with the man she truly loves.

One said: “I bet Meena will kill Rishi next #emmerdale.”

A second said: “Meena’s target list, hear me out: it’s Rishi.”

A third said: “That’s why this is a good storyline. Meena’s murderous activities will affect different people in the village. I wouldn’t be surprised if Rishi wasn’t one of her victims.”

Is David Metcalfe next on Meena Jutla’s kill list? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Meena to murder David Metcalfe?

However, others think Meena will be murdering more close to home next time – with boyfriend David for the chop.

Matthew Wolfenden has revealed that even David could be in danger from Meena.

When asked if Meena could kill David, he said: “Absolutely! You do not cross Meena, and if you do so, do it at your own peril.”

He then went onto say that he doesn’t think Meena loves David.

He added: “I doubt Meena actually loves David and he’s probably more of a possession than anything else.

“If she can’t have possession over him then no one will.”

