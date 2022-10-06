As Emmerdale revealed Chloe Harris as Mackenzie Boyd‘s mystery lover, fans are convinced that he isn’t the father of Chloe’s baby.

Last night (Wednesday October 6) viewers saw that Mack’s one-night stand had been with Chloe.

In a further twist to the storyline, Chloe told Mack that she is pregnant – with his baby.

But is she telling the truth?

Is Chloe pregnant with Mack’s child?

As they learned of Chloe’s revelation, fans took to social media to voice their opinions.

Many were not convinced that Chloe is pregnant with Mack’s child.

Writing on ED!’s Facebook page, the fans spoke out on Chloe’s pregnancy.

“I like Mackenzie and Charity together, can’t stand Chloe after the Noah storyline. And I’m not saying Noah wasn’t in the wrong, but I don’t trust her and think its not Mackenzie’s,” said one viewer.

“Don’t reckon it’s his. Could be anybody, but I suppose she will say it’s his,” another fan said.

Others were quick to agree.

“Could be anyone’s, she certainly played the field,” another viewer said.

Echoing this opinion, another fan wrote: “Could be anyone’s, she has slept about.”

But if not Mack, then who is the father of Chloe’s baby?

Who is the father of Chloe’s baby?

Many theorised that Noah could be the baby’s father.

Noah and Chloe dated earlier this year, before splitting up. Their relationship ended under unpleasant circumstances, with Noah stalking Chloe.

But could Noah be the baby’s father?

“I think it’s Noah, just as he’s settled,” one fan said.

Another agreed. “Could be Noah, she gets about a bit.”

“It’s probably Noah’s,” seemed to be a consensus.

Others suggested Nate, who Chloe also slept with before becoming obsessed.

Will Mack come clean to Charity about his cheating?

What next for Mack and Chloe?

Now that the truth has been revealed, what’s next for Mack and Chloe?

Mack has already come under pressure from Ryan, who learned of his one-night stand.

Ryan pressured Mack to come clean to Charity, although Mack succeeded in warning Ryan off.

But what does Chloe’s pregnancy mean for Mack and Charity?

Will Mack leave Charity for a chance at fatherhood?

Is Charity going to learn of Mack’s cheating?

Is Chloe pregnant with his child?

