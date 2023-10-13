Emmerdale fans convinced Lydia is pregnant after telling ‘clue’ last night

Last night in Emmerdale (Thursday, October 12), Lydia turned up at Craig’s workplace as she followed a raging Sam.

She then confronted Craig and told him that she’d get the evidence needed to make him pay for the rape.

Emmerdale fans are now convinced that Lydia is pregnant after spotting a telling ‘clue’ last night.

Lydia and Sam had it out with Craig (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Lydia and Sam confronted Craig

Last night, Sam turned up at Craig’s workplace and asked to see Craig. He said that Craig should be expecting him.

Craig then realised why Sam was there but made out as though Lydia wanted to sleep with him as much as he did her.

Sam then lashed out at him for raping Lydia just as Lydia and Mandy ran in to stop Sam from attacking Craig.

Craig then asked his work colleague if he’d ever done anything to harm her and she agreed that he had not.

Lydia then told Craig that she would find evidence against Craig but then had to run off after suddenly feeling sick.

Fans have spotted a huge clue (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict pregnancy for Lydia

Emmerdale fans have now spotted a huge clue that Lydia is pregnant after seeing her confront Craig at his office.

After Lydia ran off to be sick fans now think that she’s pregnant – but could she be pregnant with Craig’s baby?

One Emmerdale viewer took to X and wondered: “Could Lydia be pregnant?”

Could Lydia be pregnant? 🤔 #emmerdale — Sharon Forbes (@BlondeMzungu) October 12, 2023

Another Emmerdale fan was adamant that Lydia is expecting and said: “Pregnant nausea.”

A third person agreed with the theory and commented: “Lydia sick, pregnant?”

Is Lydia pregnant? And, is the baby Craig’s? (Credit: ITV)

Could Lydia be pregnant with Craig’s baby?

Emmerdale’s producer Laura Shaw recently revealed to Entertainment Daily! and other media: “We do have another baby that is joining us. This one won’t quite be the happy news of Billy and Dawn though, and it’s going to be a huge shock for one of our couples in Emmerdale.”

She then added: “It’s going to literally turn their lives upside down and result in a big fracture in what was once a very solid marriage. I’ll leave you to guess who that might be.”

But, could this refer to Lydia being pregnant with Craig’s baby? Could this ruin her marriage to Sam?

