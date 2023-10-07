Emmerdale baby shock for fan-favourite couple: ‘It’ll turn their lives upside down and fracture a solid marriage’

A huge baby shock is coming to Emmerdale – and it is set to turn a couple’s life upside down. The village is set to welcome two new babies soon but only one is a happy occasion.

Producer Laura Shaw sat down with Entertainment Daily! and other press recently and issued a raft of spoilers. One of them is the news that the village is set to be joined by two new babies.

Dawn and Billy are very happily expecting a bay in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

She said: “We all love a soap baby! We know that Dawn and Billy are pregnant and excitedly waiting for their baby, which is conveniently due around Christmas, as soap babies always are! It’s always either Christmas or Super Soap Week.”

However, while Dawn and Billy can’t wait to be parents, the other baby will not be as welcome.

Laura teased: “But we do have another baby that is joining us. This one won’t quite be the happy news of Billy and Dawn though, and it’s going to be a huge shock for one of our couples in Emmerdale.”

Emmerdale baby shock to rock beloved couple

And it’s going to leave the couple involved fighting for their marriage. Laura added: “It’s going to literally turn their lives upside down and result in a big fracture in what was once a very solid marriage. I’ll leave you to guess who that might be.”

And it’s not going to be the only new arrival in the village. Laura revealed the soap has signed EastEnders star Anil Goutam to play Jay Sharma’s biological father Amit.

Emmerdale bosses have signed an EastEnders star as a new villain (Credit: BBC)

She said: “You’re going to meet Anil Goutam who plays Amit shortly – a new character joining us as part of the Sharma family. Obviously, we found out not so long ago that Rishi was actually not Jai’s biological father, and actually Jai’s father is Amit, who is Rishi’s brother and Suni’s father.

“So, clearly, we weren’t going to leave that one hanging for too long before we brought Amit in.”

And it will soon become clear that Amit has a dark side.

Read more: Emmerdale boss reveals huge Dingles special episode

Laura teased: “What you’ll see with Amit is quite a dark and complex character, and although we see Suni wanting to stick around, could Suni end up regretting that? Is Amit hiding another secret that threatens to blow the whole family apart?”

