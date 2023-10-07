Emmerdale boss reveals huge Dingles special episode that will change the village forever 

Emmerdale is lining up a huge Dingles special episode that will change the village forever. Producer Laura Shaw has revealed the family will be the centre of something “a little bit special”.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other press, Laura teased what’s coming up in the soap over the next few months. But it seems the Dingles will take centre stage.

The entire Dingle family will be involved in the special Emmerdale storyline but what is it? (Credit: ITV)

“We know they’re one of our favourite families in soap. And we’re going to be doing something a little bit special with the Dingles coming up,” the Emmerdale boss said. And she revealed that almost all the huge family will be involved.

However, she also revealed how the soap will once again play with its format – but by filming the storyline in a slightly different way, viewers will be impressed.

Emmerdale boss reveals huge Dingles spoilers

Laura added: “I think pretty much all the Dingles are going to be involved and the episodes were filmed in a slightly different way from our usual style and, true to its form, we’ve played with the format a little bit.”

And while the producer would not be drawn on exactly what the story is, she did tease what’s the come. It could prove very illuminating for fans hoping to discover.

The Dingle family will be rocked next week as Lydia tells them what happened to her in Emmerdale but is it connected? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale Christmas spoilers revealed

“There’s going to be lots of secrets being revealed. And all the cast and crew that have been involved in the filming of it have been absolutely raving about it. Having seen the final episodes myself last week, I think it’s going to be very memorable.”

However, while Laura wouldn’t be drawn on what the storyline is, she did let slip some other spoilers for fans to devour. And one of them means Christmas isn’t set to be a happy affair.

“Heading up to Christmas we’ve got some exciting plans but I have absolutely, definitely been sworn to secrecy on this one,” Laura teased. “What I can tell you is that the last couple of years, we’ve kind of done a light, fluffier Christmas for Emmerdale. But this one is quite different in tone.

“A lot of it is edgier for us for Christmas and I can tell you that definitely not every one of our villagers will be sat down eating their turkey with all the trimmings on Christmas Day.”

Misery at Christmas in soapland, whatever next?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

