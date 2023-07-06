Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Pregnancy shock at Home Farm

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, July 6), there’s a pregnancy shock at Home Farm as Kim finds a pregnancy test in the bin.

Suspicions start circulating as to who the positive pregnancy test belongs to.

But, who is expecting a baby at Home Farm in Emmerdale?

Dawn’s pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn’s pregnant

Tonight, Kim finds a positive pregnancy test in the Home Farm bin and wonders who it belongs to. Gabby is feeling sick so Kim immediately assumes she’s pregnant.

However, Gabby shuts her down and it’s not long before she becomes suspicious of Dawn. It’s soon obvious who the owner of the test is.

As Billy arrives back home, he’s delighted when Dawn reveals that she’s pregnant.

Kim, Will and Gabby all celebrate the happy news with the excited couple. But, how will Clemmie and Lucas react to the news?

Naomi leaves the Woolpack (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Naomi quits her job at the Woolpack

Tonight, Chas accuses Naomi of giving her grandad, Victor, free pints. Naomi’s humiliated by Chas’ accusations and reacts by quitting her job at the Woolpack and rushing out of the pub.

Viewers will know that last night (Wednesday, July 5), Victor told Vinny about Naomi’s debts.

Vinny felt awful and wanted to help her out of the mess she’d created. With this, he offered Naomi money to clear her debts and sort her life out. She was reluctant to accept his offer at first but soon thanked him and agreed.

Now, Naomi complains to Victor about her experience at the Woolpack. Victor then advises her to take Vinny’s money and leave the village.

She seriously considers this idea, wanting the chance to start afresh and get on with her life away from Emmerdale.

But, will Naomi leave the village? Is she ready to leave her family behind, take Vinny’s money and start afresh somewhere else?

