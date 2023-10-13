Emmerdale fans convinced Craig’s PA is the key to bringing him down

Last night over in Emmerdale (Thursday, October 12), Sam visited Craig at his workplace, expressing his anger at him.

Craig’s PA looked shocked as she watched Sam have it out with Craig over Lydia’s rape.

Emmerdale fans are now convinced that Craig’s PA is the key to bringing him down.

Sam confronted Craig (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Sam had it out with Craig

Yesterday in the Dales, Sam stormed up to Craig’s workplace and asked to speak to him. He then said that Craig should be expecting him, before having it out with him.

As Sam confronted him over Lydia’s rape, Craig made out that the sex was consensual.

Craig’s PA then walked in and looked on in horror as Sam went for Craig.

Lydia and Mandy then caught up with Sam and shouted at him for raping Lydia.

Craig then told them to leave whilst also asking his PA if he’d ever done anything to hurt her. She looked uncomfortable but sided with Craig.

Lydia then vowed to get the evidence she needed to get justice against Craig. Lydia then had to run off due to feeling sick as Craig continued to deny raping her.

Fans think she knows something (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans convinced Craig’s PA is key to downfall

Emmerdale fans are now convinced that Craig’s PA – Ruth – is the key to his downfall. They think that she knows what he’s truly like and is a victim of him too.

If this is the case, she could then speak out and help Lydia get the justice she deserves.

One fan wrote: “I think Ruth is lying for Craig, could be a victim too.”

I think Ruth is lying for Craig, could be a victim too #Emmerdale @emmerdale — Tam O Driscoll (@tamlizann25) October 12, 2023

Ruth ….! I bet Craig has assaulted her #Emmerdale — 💙❌𝐒𝐂𝐔𝐋𝐋𝐘 ❌💙 (@ScullyScully73) October 12, 2023

Ruth looks petrified of Craig 👀 I think he made a move on her as well. 🤔#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) October 13, 2023

A second viewer exclaimed: “Ruth…! I bet Craig has assaulted her.”

A third fan agreed and said: “Ruth looks petrified of Craig. I think he made a move on her as well.”

Could Ruth help Lydia get justice? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Is Ruth a victim of Craig?

When Craig asked Ruth if he’d ever hurt her, Ruth said that he hadn’t. But, is this because she was too scared to speak out?

Is Ruth a victim of Craig? Could she speak out and be responsible for Craig’s downfall? Can she help Lydia get justice?

