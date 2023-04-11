Kim played right into Caleb’s hands in last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday April 10, 2023), as she let him in on her plans to hide her money.

After Kim received a letter about Frank Tate’s illegitimate son, she then told Caleb that she planned on hiding everything so that there would be nothing left for Frank’s son to take.

Now, Emmerdale fans have blasted the soap for totally changing Kim Tate’s character and ‘dumbing’ her down.

Kim told Caleb everything (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kim told Caleb about her plans

Recently, Caleb started intensifying his plan to rid Home Farm of Kim as Kim received a letter from a solicitor. The letter revealed that Frank Tate had an illegitimate son who is now wanting his fair share of his father’s money.

However, the issue was that Kim had secretly taken a big chunk of Frank’s money and buried it away from Chris and Zoe Tate. This meant that she could be in major trouble now that Frank’s son wanted his inheritance.

As Caleb started asking Kim how things went at the stud farm, Kim revealed all about the letter she had received.

With Caleb questioning if he still wanted to go into business with Kim, Kim promised him that she would hide all of the money so that nothing would be left for Frank’s son to take.

She later visited Frank’s grave and told Frank that he would never destroy her. She then picked up a white rose that was left at his grave and tore it up.

Kim was unaware that Frank’s son was actually lurking around the corner. She also remained oblivious to the fact that she’d just told Frank’s son about her plan to hide the money, not knowing Caleb’s true identity and plan to win Home Farm back.

Kim didn’t suss Caleb out (Credit: ITV)

Fans blast Emmerdale for changing Kim’s character

Fans have been quick to pick up on the fact that classic Kim Tate would have sussed Caleb out straight away.

They’ve blasted the soap for totally changing Kim’s character with Kim now being oblivious to Caleb’s plans and telling him about her idea to hide money away.

One Emmerdale viewer wrote: “Please stop dumbing Kim. She is NOT this stupid. Even 1989-1992 Kim was kind but super smart.”

Please stop dumbing Kim. She is NOT this stupid. Even 1989-1992 Kim was kind but super smart. #emmerdale — rowena (@stefansdevane) April 10, 2023

Soooo oblivious. I don't think Kim would ever tell Caleb about her offshore funds business partners or not. #Emmerdale — Owen (@itzzzo_) April 10, 2023

#Emmerdale now we're supposed to believe Kim is that thick she couldn't put 2+2 together & get 4. They'd have us believe she'd get 295500 🙄🤪 — ChrisP (@Chris1968E) April 10, 2023

Another person added: “Soooo oblivious. I don’t think Kim would ever tell Caleb about her offshore funds business partners or not.”

A third viewer tweeted: “Now we’re supposed to believe Kim is that thick she couldn’t put two and two together and get four. They’d have us believe she’d get 295500.”

Will Kim see through Caleb? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Kim work out Caleb’s plan?

At the moment, Kim has told Caleb about her plan to hide money. As well as this, Nicky has been listening into Kim’s private conversations via the baby monitors.

Kim’s starting to trust Caleb as her business partner, unaware that he is Frank Tate’s son and has the aim of winning back Home Farm.

Will Kim work out Caleb and Nicky’s plan? Or, will the father and son duo successfully take down Kim and get their hands on Home Farm?

