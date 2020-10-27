Emmerdale fans have begged for ‘pathetic’ Jamie Tate to be killed off.

Over the last few months, Jamie has lost his popularity with villagers, especially the Dingle family.

After discovering he was responsible for the hit and run that nearly killed Moira, Belle set Jamie up to reveal where he ditched the car parts which connected him to the crime.

Belle reported Jamie to the police (Credit: ITV)

But after being caught out, Jamie started to try and pin the blame on Belle.

Recently a new witness came forward and claimed they saw Belle hit Moira with Jamie’s car, making it seem as if she’s the one who committed the crime.

Nate took the blame to protect Belle (Credit: ITV)

After hearing bout Belle’s struggles with mental health, her nephew Nate took the blame for the hit and run in order to protect her.

Meanwhile fans are growing increasingly annoyed with “pathetic” Jamie and have begged for the character to be killed off.

#emmerdale Stupid pathetic Jamie must be killed off. Asap. — The other me (@lalavie444) October 20, 2020

Jamie is a rubbish actor. Hope he gets killed off the pathetic wetwipe #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/R3LaVJZPyJ — Michelle Jones 🤯🤯 (@MeeshyJay) October 26, 2020

#Emmerdale If Jamie would be killed off that would be great! 👍 — Georgia_DD (@GeorgiaBowring) October 19, 2020

Emmerdale: What’s next for Jamie?

This week, Jamie is furious when he discovers someone has slashed his tyres on his car.

But it’s not long before Nate’s girlfriend Tracy admits to Jamie she was the one responsible. And Nate is quick to remind Jamie he has no way to prove it was Tracy.

Next week, Lydia tells Sam about a confrontation she had with Jamie. He’s livid and tells his wife Jamie will get what’s coming to him.

Sam is livid when Lydia tells him about her confrontation with Jamie (Credit: ITV)

Soon a determined Sam and Cain are planning revenge on Jamie.

Later at Home Farm, Jamie is pouring himself a brandy, when he hears an ominous sound and braces himself to search the house

He heads to the staircase but is distracted by a noise in the kitchen. But he doesn’t see Mackenzie in the shadows holding a crowbar…

Jamie is confronted by Cain and Sam for a ‘chat’ (Credit: ITV)

As Jamie wallows in his brandy, he is soon confronted by Cain and Sam for a ‘chat’ all unaware Mackenzie is watching.

As Cain reveals their plan to a drunk Jamie, a listening Mackenzie’s interest in piqued and he soon steps out of the shadows.

Has Jamie found a new alliance?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

