Emmerdale fans beg for Cain to sort out Al as he tries to ruin The Woolpack

Al wants to get rid of the pub

By Charlotte Rodrigues
Updated:

Emmerdale fans have been begging for Cain to sort out Al as he tried to ruin The Woolpack once again.

Viewers know that Al and Cain don’t get on at all. Last year, Priya found out her fiancée Al had been cheating with Cain’s daughter, Debbie Dingle.

Debbie had no idea the two were together and when Cain found out what Al had done, he was furious.

emmerdale al chapman
Al wants to build flats where the Woolpack is (Credit: ITV)

Recently Al bought shares in the Woolpack, but it’s become clear he has plans to get rid of the pub to build new flats.

Emmerdale fans beg for Cain to sort out Al as he tries to ruin The Woolpack

In last night’s scenes (Tuesday, December 14) Al sabotaged Marlon’s promotion by changing it to say that customers get a free bottle of champagne instead of a free single glass.

Harriet and PC Swirling came into the pub and Marlon explained the error and both were understanding.

However when Al stepped in, Chas was pushed too far and threw a bottle of champagne against the wall, declaring the promotion over.

Emmerdale Cain is furious as he confronts Al over his schemes but PC Swirling warns Cain off
Cain confronted Al (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: what happened between Marlon and Al?

When Cain got wind of Al’s latest antics he confronted him outside of the pub.

He began to threaten Al but PC Swirling soon stepped outside and warned Cain to stop, or he’d take him down to the station.

Al then called Cain and Chas ‘witless’ and ‘beaten.’ But fans have called for Cain to sort him out.

The Woolpack

The Woolpack will go up in flames (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Vinny will expose Meena trying to prove Liv’s innocence, say fans

It has been revealed that a devastating fire will rip through the Woolpack on Christmas Day.

Will the fire ruin Al’s plans or could it work in his favour?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

