Emmerdale fans predict that Vinny will expose serial killer Meena as he looks for evidence to try and prove Liv didn’t kill Ben Tucker.

Back in October, Meena attempted to drown unconscious Victoria Sugden to get back at her for stealing her boyfriend David.

What she didn’t realise is the attempted murder was captured on a bodycam.

Ben was killed by Meena (Credit: ITV)

Recently Ben found the footage and saw someone trying to kill Vic, but wouldn’t make out who.

When Meena learnt Ben had the footage she made her way to The Hide. However before she killed him, Ben had a run in with Aaron’s drunk sister, Liv and he recorded her being aggressive towards him.

Meena has killed four people (Credit: ITV)

Liv soon left with Ben’s phone and Meena came out of the shadows. She then murdered Ben and his body was discovered outside of The Hide.

Emmerdale fans convinced Vinny will be the one to expose Meena

Liv is currently in prison after being charged for Ben’s murder (Credit: ITV)

Shortly after, Liv was arrested when the police found out she had Ben’s phone and learnt about the video.

As Liv’s DNA was also found on Ben, she was charged with his murder. While the Dingles decided to disown her, Liv’s ex-boyfriend Vinny refused to give up on her.

Will Vinny get to the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Now fans are convinced that Vinny will find the footage of Meena trying to kill Victoria looking for proof of Liv’s innocence and expose Meena.

But some also fear that if Vinny does find the footage, he will also be killed.

I'd love for Vinny to prove Liv's innocence. It will be hard for him though especially with Meena around. I don't want Meena to kill him like she did to Ben 😬#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) December 10, 2021

imagine if vinny ends up being the one to expose meena #Emmerdale — . (@delucaevans) December 10, 2021

Now that I hope to See — MillieTateRP (@MillieTateRpx) December 11, 2021

Knowing the writers of —->#emmerdale Vinny finds evidence proving that Meena killed Ben. Then Meena kills Vinny. Then we repeat AGAIN. — jfield03 (@jfield03) December 10, 2021

How many people has Meena killed?

Viewers know Meena has murdered her best friend Nadine, Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker as well as trying to kill Victoria Sugden and Priya Sharma.

But will she kill again?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

