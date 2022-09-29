Emmerdale fans beg for Alicia to return as Natalie Anderson confirms Hollyoaks exit

Emmerdale fans are begging for Alicia Metcalfe to return to the soap after actress Natalie Anderson confirmed her exit from Hollyoaks.

Natalie played Alicia in Emmerdale from 2010 until 2015 and last year she made her first appearance as D.I Lexi Calder in Hollyoaks.

However Natalie has left now left Hollyoaks and fans are begging her to make her way back to the Dales.

Natalie played Lexi in Hollyoaks (Credit: Lime Pictures/Channel 4)

Natalie Anderson leaves Hollyoaks

Natalie left Emmerdale seven years ago and last year it was announced she would be joining Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.

For the last year, Natalie played D.I Lexi Calder. Most recently her character has been protecting the McQueen family as Silas Blissett returned to the village to try and take his great-grandson Bobby.

As Silas forced Theresa and Goldie to choose which one of them should die, they decided Goldie should live.

Goldie got out of the escape room and ran to her son Prince.

Meanwhile Lexi was at the village carnival looking for killer Silas and realised he had planted a bomb.

The explosion went off throwing Goldie and Prince to the ground.

Prince warned Goldie and Lexi that Bobby was at the McQueen’s house and Lexi agreed to go get him.

When she walked into house, she saw a small figure thinking it was Bobby.

However Goldie followed her and pointed out it wasn’t Bobby. Silas revealed himself and struck Lexi over the head, killing her.

Fans wants Alicia to come back (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans beg for Natalie Anderson to return as Alicia

Natalie posted pictures from her time on Hollyoaks on Instagram, saying goodbye to her character.

She wrote: “Well that was a blast. What a wonderful few weeks we had shooting this epic stunt week @hollyoaksofficial.”

“Sending the biggest hugs to the most wonderful cast and crew. We had such a fun time! Missing you all.

“Thank you so much Hollyoaks for having me, I’ve loved being with you and an especially big hug to the wardrobe department for Lexi’s good trousers and killer heels. Laters Lexi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Anderson (@natjanderson)

Now fans are begging for Natalie to return to Emmerdale.

One wrote: “Lexi was amazing, really hoped she had survived. Maybe go back to Emmerdale as Alicia sometime.”

A second commented: “Would love to see you back in Emmerdale.”

A third said: “Go back to Emmerdale.”

Another said: “Now you need to come back to Emmerdale.”

A fifth asked: “Does this mean a return to the Dales?”

Alicia was last seen in 2015 (Credit: ITV)

Where is Alicia in Emmerdale?

Alicia left Emmerdale in 2015 and has been living in Portugal ever since.

Her son Jacob and sister Leyla still currently live in village.

Earlier this year, Natalie teased she could return to Emmerdale, but insisted it would have to be after she left Hollyoaks.

Speaking to Daily Star she said: “Well to be honest, I’m really having a great time with what I’m doing on Hollyoaks at the moment.

“Obviously never say never – I love Emmerdale with all my heart! But right now I’m just really enjoying Hollyoaks.”

Read more: Emmerdale in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

Emmerdale usually airs Mondays to Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!