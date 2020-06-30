Emmerdale fans baffled by Jamie Tate's tan during new episodes

Emmerdale fans were left baffled by Jamie Tate's appearance in last night's episode (Monday, June 29).

This week, Emmerdale has gone back to its usual episodes after three weeks of lockdown specials.

Jamie appeared to have a nice tan (Credit: ITV)

In last night's visit to the Dales, viewers finally got to see the continuation of Jamie and Andrea's storyline. Before the lockdown specials, Andrea fled the village after exposing Jamie and Belle's affair.

It was revealed that Andrea has been staying in a hotel under a fake name to avoid her cheating husband.

Read More: Emmerdale FIRST LOOK: Next week's spoilers in 10 pictures

But fans quickly became distracted by Jamie's tan, claiming he looks like he's just been on holiday.

What bits were filmed Pre lockdown and what bits were filmed after the lockdown break? I’m guessing Jamie with his mahogany tan is post lockdown?! 😂 #emmerdale — Brogan Wills (@BBroganw) June 29, 2020

Jamie has a cracking tan considering this is 'march' 😂🙈 #emmerdale — Lisa (@SkatinLis) June 29, 2020

Jamie got a nice tan and that Cop’s beard grew real quick in the space of a few minutes 😂 #Emmerdale — Lily (@Vanitylove6) June 29, 2020

Emmerdale filming

Although the reason for Jamie's tan hasn't been explained, there are numerous possibilities.

Actor Alexander may have been on holiday pre-lockdown. Or he may have opted to use fake tan.

As viewers are aware, the soap took a three-month filming break during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some scenes were filmed before the lockdown (Credit: ITV)

However it is worth noting that some of the new scenes were filmed before the lockdown, so there may be some slight changes to characters' appearances.

What's next for Jamie and Andrea?

This week, Leyla brings Andrea and Millie back to the village. But when Andrea spots Jamie and Belle declaring their love for each other, she tells Leyla she can't stay.

Later Jamie is stunned to find his daughter in the kitchen alone but Andrea is nowhere to be seen.

Where has she gone?

Jamie wants to find Andrea (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Moira finds out about Harriet and Malone's affair

Next week, one of Millie's pictures indirectly reveals that she and Andrea were previously hiding in Take A Vow, leaving Jamie furious that Leyla was helping them.

But he's further confused when Leyla says she has no idea where Andrea is. He's left worrying that Andrea has done something stupid.

Will he be able to find her?

Next week, Emmerdale airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

Have you been watching Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.