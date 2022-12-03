Emmerdale fan ‘works out’ how Chas Dingle will get away with cheating on Paddy

Emmerdale fans have worked out how Chas Dingle will get away with cheating on husband Paddy Kirk.

The Woolpack bar manager carried on a several months-long affair with businessman Al Chapman.

Will Chas Dingle convince Paddy to forgive her in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Viewers know she was planning to leave Paddy and take daughter Eve to live with Al.

However that plan fell apart when Al was murdered by Cain Dingle’s son Kyle.

It has now been revealed that Chas’ secret will soon be exposed when Belle realises the affair continued after she thought she had a put a stop to it.

And now fans think they know how Chas will convince husband Paddy to forgive her.

One wrote: “I’m still nervous that they’ll go down the forgiveness route with Paddy on the basis that he’s cheated in the past in his two previous marriages!”

Another added: “Yes they’ll definitely go down that route. Paddy will shout even leave and probably go stay with Marlon for a week before going back. It’s the soap way.”

Emmerdale: Chas Dingle to be exposed?

Viewers will know that Belle knows about Chas and Al’s affair in Emmerdale.

At a work conference, Belle spotted the couple together at the hotel.

She then discovered Chas cheating on Paddy.

Confronted, Chas promised Belle that she would end things with Al.

She explained that she wasn’t thinking, using Al as a distraction from Faith’s cancer.

Belle kept quiet about what she saw, giving Chas the benefit of the doubt.

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Belle starts to become suspicious again that Chas was continuing to see Al.

Charity tells Belle about Chloe’s accusations and how she thinks that Al was having an affair.

Chloe has found proof that Al was seeing another woman after realising that Al had bought a house for his partner and their child.

Will Belle spill all about Chas Dingle in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

At first, Chloe accused Priya before moving her attention towards Moira.

However, Belle has another suspect in mind – Chas.

Belle speaks to Chas and brings up her cheating on Paddy, having seen her with Al before.

Chas becomes guarded and starts making Belle suspicious.

With Belle asking questions, Chas stresses her innocence, promising that she ended things ages ago.

But, does Belle believe Chas’ lies?

