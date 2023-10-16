Emmerdale fan theory: Baby bombshell for Rhona as Gus returns?

Recently, it was revealed that a new baby bombshell is set to rock Emmerdale village, putting a happily married couple’s relationship at risk.

With an upcoming pregnancy set to cause upheaval for an couple in the Dales, fans have been speculating as to who this could be.

A new Emmerdale fan theory has now predicted that the baby bombshell will be for Rhona as Gus returns.

A baby bombshell is coming up in the Dales (Credit: ITV)

A baby bombshell will rock the Dales

Over in Emmerdale, Billy and Dawn are excitedly looking forward to the birth of their baby, due at Christmas.

However, a baby bombshell is soon set to hit another Emmerdale couple and it won’t be as happy as Billy and Dawn’s experience.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw revealed: “But we do have another baby that is joining us. This one won’t quite be the happy news of Billy and Dawn though, and it’s going to be a huge shock for one of our couples in Emmerdale.”

She then teased: “It’s going to literally turn their lives upside down and result in a big fracture in what was once a very solid marriage. I’ll leave you to guess who that might be.”

A new fan theory predicts that the baby bombshell is for Rhona (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Baby bombshell for Rhona?

A new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that the baby bombshell could be for Rhona as Gus turns up in the village once more.

Viewers will know that Rhona’s ex, Gus, turned up in the village at the start of the year whilst asking to use Rhona’s frozen embryos.

Shock PREGNANCY: They’ve said this to make people think Lydia. However remember Gus & Lucy? He 💯 stole Rhona’s passport. They’ve committed a fraudulent crime, Lucy will be pregnant and it’ll rip Marlon & Rhona apart! #emmerdale — Emmerdale News (@News4Emmerdale) October 9, 2023

Now, the new fan theory reads: “SHOCK PREGNANCY: They’ve said this to make people think Lydia. However remember Gus & Lucy? He 100% stole Rhona’s passport. They’ve committed a fraudulent crime, Lucy will be pregnant and it’ll rip Marlon and Rhona apart!”

Could Gus’ wife be pregnant? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Gus turn Rhona’s world upside down?

Gus and his wife Lucy were desperate for a baby and wanted to use Rhona’s frozen embryos to have a child of their own.

They weren’t in the village for long and everything’s gone rather quiet on the Gus front. But, could Gus soon return to the Dales and reveal that Lucy is pregnant? Will this baby bombshell put a strain on Rhona and Marlon’s marriage?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will Gus return with a baby bombshell? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!