Emmerdale fan theory: Angel to blackmail Nicola over car accident?

Last night in Emmerdale (Tuesday May 30, 2023), Nicola continued to blame Moira for causing the car accident.

Angel was frustrated with her mum prioritising her feud with Moira over her and gave Nicola some home truths.

Now, a new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Angel will blackmail Nicola over the car accident.

Emmerdale: Angel blamed Nicola

Last night, Nicola carried on accusing Moira of driving irresponsibly and causing the car accident, almost killing her daughter.

She then went online and started sharing damaging posts about Moira. This resulted in Isaac getting bullied as people believed that his mum almost killed the youngster.

Moira confronted Nicola and told her to take down the posts. Nicola apologised for what happened to Isaac but explained that she was only trying to help keep bad drivers like her off the roads.

Angel then confronted her mum and told her that she was the one to blame for the accident – not Moira – giving Nicola some home truths.

Emmerdale fan theory: Angel to blackmail Nicola?

One Emmerdale fan was inspired by Angel’s ability to point the finger at Nicola, suggesting that she could soon blackmail Nicola about the accident as she knows the truth about what happened.

I can see Angel blackmailing Nicola over the accident she caused and the fact that Angel wasn’t wearing a belt #emmerdale — Georgina (@GinaLouLoves) May 30, 2023

One fan thinks that Angel will blackmail her mum as she knows that Nicola is actually the one to blame.

Taking to Twitter, the fan wrote: “I can see Angel blackmailing Nicola over the accident she caused and the fact that Angel wasn’t wearing a belt.”

Emmerdale: Could Angel blackmail Nicola?

At the moment, Angel’s not been shy about accusing her mum of causing the crash.

However, could she blackmail Nicola into buying her silence? What would this mean for Moira if Angel fails to reveal the truth about what happened? Could Angel actually blackmail her mum?

