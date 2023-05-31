Emmerdale's Nicola, Angel, the Emmerdale background and Emmerdale logo
Soaps

Emmerdale fan theory: Angel to blackmail Nicola over car accident?

Could Angel blackmail her mum?

By Tamzin Meyer

Last night in Emmerdale (Tuesday May 30, 2023), Nicola continued to blame Moira for causing the car accident.

Angel was frustrated with her mum prioritising her feud with Moira over her and gave Nicola some home truths.

Now, a new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Angel will blackmail Nicola over the car accident.

Emmerdale's Jimmy and Angel are standing in the doorway, looking at Nicola
Angel accused her mum (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Emmerdale: Angel blamed Nicola

Last night, Nicola carried on accusing Moira of driving irresponsibly and causing the car accident, almost killing her daughter.

She then went online and started sharing damaging posts about Moira. This resulted in Isaac getting bullied as people believed that his mum almost killed the youngster.

Moira confronted Nicola and told her to take down the posts. Nicola apologised for what happened to Isaac but explained that she was only trying to help keep bad drivers like her off the roads.

Angel then confronted her mum and told her that she was the one to blame for the accident – not Moira – giving Nicola some home truths.

Emmerdale's Nicola is hugging Angel on her hospital bed
A fan has made a dark prediction (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Angel to blackmail Nicola?

One Emmerdale fan was inspired by Angel’s ability to point the finger at Nicola, suggesting that she could soon blackmail Nicola about the accident as she knows the truth about what happened.

One fan thinks that Angel will blackmail her mum as she knows that Nicola is actually the one to blame.

Taking to Twitter, the fan wrote: “I can see Angel blackmailing Nicola over the accident she caused and the fact that Angel wasn’t wearing a belt.”

Emmerdale's Angel and Nicola are sitting in Angel's hospital room
Will Angel start controlling her mum? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Could Angel blackmail Nicola?

At the moment, Angel’s not been shy about accusing her mum of causing the crash.

However, could she blackmail Nicola into buying her silence? What would this mean for Moira if Angel fails to reveal the truth about what happened? Could Angel actually blackmail her mum?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Angel Wants Nicola To Leave Moira Alone

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

 Will Angel blackmail Nicola in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Angelica King Emmerdale Emmerdale Spoilers Nicola King

Trending Articles

Dermot and Alison on This Morning
Dermot and Alison called out for laughing on This Morning after guest detailed cruel death ordeal
Phillip Schofield frowns/Dan Wootton frowns
Email challenging ITV about Phillip Schofield’s ‘abuse of power’ sent 3 years ago revealed amid claims complaint was ignored
Emily Morgan ITV tribute
Emily Morgan: What she ‘wanted the world to know’ following her tragic death at 45
BGT 2023 star and judge Simon Cowell
BGT responds to ‘fix’ claims as ‘already famous’ star tipped to win
‘End of career’ predicted for Holly Willoughby as ‘curtain’ called on This Morning
Dermot and Alison smile on This Morning May 31
This Morning hits new low as Dermot and Alison slammed for ‘chatting sh*t’